Xiaomi’s First Smartphone Turns 15

·10·Technology
Xiaomi’s First Smartphone Turns 15

Today, August 16, marks one of the most important dates in Xiaomi’s mobile technology history. According to ixbt.com, Xiaomi’s first smartphone, unveiled in Beijing on this day in 2011, has turned 15. To mark the occasion, Wang Xiaoyan, senior vice president of Xiaomi Group and head of the company’s Chinese division, congratulated all loyal fans on the anniversary. This was reported by Ixbt.com reported .

Xiaomi was actually founded on April 6, 2010, and by August of that year, its specialists had already begun testing the famous MIUI interface. Unveiled a year later, the first device marked the company’s initial step into the mobile market and laid the foundation for its future success.

The Historic Device’s Technical Specifications

Considered advanced for its time, Xiaomi’s first smartphone was offered to buyers for 1,999 yuan. Although the device looks modest compared with today’s flagship phones, it featured powerful specifications for its era:

  • 4-inch display with a resolution of 854 × 480 pixels;
  • dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8260 processor clocked at 1.5 GHz;
  • 1 GB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage;
  • 1930 mAh battery.
The device ran MIUI software based on the Android 2.3 operating system.

The Road to Becoming a Global Market Leader

Over the past 15 years, Xiaomi has grown from a small startup into a global technology giant. What began as the production of a single affordable smartphone has enabled the company to become one of the largest players in the global mobile market. Xiaomi has earned the trust of millions of users not only with smartphones but also with a wide range of smart ecosystem devices.

XiaomiSmartphoneTechnologyAndroidMIUI
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