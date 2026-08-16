Jon Stones Scores on His Inter Debut and Sets His Sights on the Champions League

·12·Sport
Jon Stones Scores on His Inter Debut and Sets His Sights on the Champions League

England international defender John Stones made an immediate impression on his debut for new club Inter of Italy. The experienced player appeared against Real Betis at San Nicola Stadium in a friendly and scored a brilliant goal that decided the match. As Goal.com reports, the result showed that he is not only a reliable defender but also a versatile player capable of supporting attacks at crucial moments. Goal.com reports .

Coming on as a substitute with 20 minutes of regular time remaining, the Englishman soon showcased his technical ability. During a late set piece, Stones surged into the opponents' penalty area and displayed the quickness of a true striker. Leaping high to meet the delivery, the defender struck the ball superbly with either his head or right foot and sent it accurately into the net.

The Debut and Its Significance

The goal received high praise from Italian sports media and experts. His finishing accuracy and excellent timing were reminiscent of the team's main forwards. The solitary goal gave the Nerazzurri a narrow 1–0 victory over the Spanish side, not a 1–1 draw, and lifted the team's morale ahead of the new season.

After the match, Jon Stones said it was an honour to wear the Inter shirt. He described it as one of the most beautiful kits in the world and said the club's greatness can be felt at every step. The Englishman also highlighted that he had left his comfort zone to join the Italian league, with the main goal of bringing Europe's premier trophy back to San Siro.

Familiar Faces and Planned Goals Ahead

The 32-year-old defender is expected to adapt to Italian football relatively easily. Inter's dressing room contains several familiar faces. In particular, Stones has reunited with Manuel Akanji, his former Manchester City teammate and fellow defender, with whom he won the 2023 Champions League final in Istanbul.

Stones spoke warmly about his former and current teammate Manuel Akanji, describing him as a world-class footballer and a sincere person. The two experienced defenders will now be tasked with building an impenetrable fortress at the heart of the Italian giant's defense. Ahead lie demanding Serie A matches and intense European competition.

Jon StonesInterReal BetisChampions LeagueManuel Akanji
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