Official: Barcelona and Manchester City reach agreement over Rodri!

·23·Sport
Official: Barcelona and Manchester City reach agreement over Rodri!

A genuine transfer “bombshell” has exploded in the global football market. The Catalan Barcelona club Manchester City’sholding midfielder and Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has reached a full agreement with the English club over the transfer.

The world’s most reliable insider, Fabrizio Romano, reports that the Cityzens’ management accepted the latest official offer submitted by the Catalan side, and the parties shook hands.

€70 million offer and terms

This transfer has become the Catalans’ main and most expensive target of the summer transfer window:

  • Transfer fee: Barcelona had previously been reported to have sent an offer for the 30-year-old Spanish midfielder worth €60 million in guaranteed payments plus an additional €10 million in bonuses, for a total package of €70 million;

  • Seven years in Manchester: Rodri has represented Manchester Citysince the 2019/20 season and has become a central figure in the team’s core system;

  • Stats from the last season: Last season, the Spanish star made 21 appearances in the Premier League and scored one goal.

The Ballon d’Or winner who has won every major trophy

Rodri is arriving at the Catalan club as an undisputed winner who has conquered every major peak modern football has to offer:

  • International and continental level: World Cup and European Championship (Euro) titles with the Spain national team;

  • Club-level dominance: WithManchester City, he has won the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League multiple times, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the FA Community Shield, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

This transfer is being viewed as a decisive step toward Barcelona, managed by Hansi Flick, becoming a leading favorite not only in La Liga but also in the UEFA Champions League next season.

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BarcelonaManchester CityRodriFabrizio RomanoHansi Flick
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