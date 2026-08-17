Wembley Show: Arteta Explains the Secret Behind the Victory

·21·Sport
Wembley Show: Arteta Explains the Secret Behind the Victory

FA Community Shield) Arsenal scored three unanswered goals against their old and fierce rivals Manchester City to secure a convincing 3–0 victory and lift the 18th Community Shield in the club’s history.

After the match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke enthusiastically to TNT Sports about his players’ passion, the high quality they showed despite limited preparation and the team’s new leaders.

“I was a little surprised: eight or nine players arrived five days ago”

Arteta stressed that he was amazed by his players’ performance at Wembley despite the fragmented pre-season preparations:

“It was a really good game right at the start of the season. To play at such a high level, with the desire we showed and the players’ reaction, made a huge impression on me. I told the boys that I really enjoyed their performance today.

To be honest, I was a little surprised. During pre-season, our squad had been split into three different groups. Eight or nine players only joined us five days ago, underwent testing and completed just two full training sessions. In those circumstances, their performance today was truly remarkable. It clearly shows how strong our players’ desire to win is and how high their level of ability is”.

Solis, who registered two assists, and Arsenal’s new midfielder

The Spanish coach singled out the players who stood out during the match, especially new signing Solis:

  • Solis’s outstanding intelligence: “Solis adapted to the team very quickly. His understanding of the game is remarkable. In situations where others might rush into a decision, he always makes the right one. He is very intelligent and moves with precision. Today, he stayed composed even in the tightest areas of the pitch and provided two assists”;

  • Midfield excellence: “We now have a very strong and competitive midfield. We have improved the quality year after year, and many leaders have emerged in our squad. We have players with different attributes, but together they can become one strong team on the pitch.”

Manchester City This emphatic victory over Manchester City clearly underlined Arsenal’s ambition to retain the Premier League title and remain the main favourites in the new season.

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WembleyArsenalManchester CityMikel ArtetaTNT Sports
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