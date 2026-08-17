Mourinho's verdict: How is Real Madrid entering the new season?

·25·Sport
Mourinho's verdict: How is Real Madrid entering the new season?

Madrid-based Real Madrid secured a 3–0 win over Schalke 04 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in the club’s final preparations for the new season. Goals from Kylian Mbappé, Dean Huijsen and Esping gave the Spanish giants a convincing victory.

After the match, Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho said he was fully satisfied with the team's performance on the pitch and discussed the players' fitness and readiness for the upcoming competitive fixtures.

“There is a difference in tempo, but the ideas are taking shape”

The experienced Portuguese coach discussed the condition of players who joined the preseason camp at different times, assessing the overall process as follows:

“The team showed itself in a very positive light. As for some of the players, they joined the team later and are not yet showing the same intensity as those who have been here longer. Of course, there is a slight difference in tempo, but our main ideas are gradually taking full shape on the pitch”.

Top-level players and high motivation

Mourinho particularly praised the quality of the squad and the players' movement as a unified team:

  • Playing with and without the ball: “We have fantastic, high-level players. As a team, we are working very well and with great quality both with and without the ball”;

  • The final test before the real battle: “It was a great test. It served as the final and highly useful training exercise before the most exciting phase and the real battle we love so much begin”;

  • Team spirit: “We are all highly motivated, and the players have the same fighting spirit. Those who arrived earlier and those who joined us in recent days have worked seriously to be in good shape. There is mutual understanding and unity on the pitch. We are gradually becoming a real team”.

Real Madrid’s impressive performances in their friendly matches and the coaching staff’s confident statements suggest that the club will be a leading contender for major trophies in all competitions this season.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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