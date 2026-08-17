“New rules” introduced for residents of multi-story buildings

·34·Society
“New rules” introduced for residents of multi-story buildings

In Uzbekistan, significant changes have been made to the system for maintaining multi-story buildings, ensuring the safety of utility infrastructure, and providing quality services to residents. The official amendments to the rules for maintaining and operating apartment buildings, introduced by the Ministry of Justice, have been state-registered.

The new regulations are aimed at repairing the facades of multi-story buildings, monitoring main utility networks in basements, and maintaining order in common areas.

Strict deadlines for facades and basements

The document assigns new specific responsibilities to homeowners’ associations (UJMSH) and property management service companies:

  • One-month deadline for facade defects: All defects that arise on the exterior facade of a building, including cracks, damage to plaster and coatings, and traces of moisture, must be completely eliminated by the management body within one month;

  • Heating networks in basements: When malfunctions are detected in main heating pipes and systems running through the basement, the management body must immediately notify the heat supply organization and ensure unobstructed access for repair crews.

Ban in entrances and elevator safety: New requirements

A number of restrictions have been established to ensure public safety and preserve the building’s design requirements:

  • Ban on air conditioners and heating devices: The unauthorized installation of air-conditioning units and heating equipment in the common-use entrances of multi-story buildings is strictly prohibited;

  • “Safe Elevator” platform and information board: Every elevator cabin must have a special board displaying the following information:

    • Clear operating rules;

    • The elevator’s name and load capacity (including the maximum number of passengers);

    • The official registration number on the “Safe Elevator” unified platform;

    • Information on the completion of technical inspections;

    • Working telephone numbers for the emergency and technical maintenance dispatch center;

  • Requirements for the shaft and machine room: The elevator shaft, machine room, and access corridors must always be kept clear, free of any foreign objects, and fully illuminated.

These updated requirements will help prevent emergencies in multi-story buildings, strengthen fire safety, and ensure the safety of citizens when using elevators.

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UzbekistanMinistry of Justice
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