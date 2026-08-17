Islam Makhachev reveals the name of his next potential opponent!

the undefeated Irish challenger Ian Machado Garrythe Russian champion who defeated him by unanimous decision Islam Makhachev has revealed his next plans for the octagon.

While analyzing the activity of fighters near the top of the welterweight division, Makhachev said that Brazilian knockout artist Carlos Prates is the leading candidate for a title fight.

“Carlos Prates deserves this opportunity the most”: Makhachev’s assessment

At the post-fight press conference, the champion discussed his opponents’ current form and activity:

“If I give my opinion, Shavkat is not fighting right now. Prates is still competing regularly and is very active. So my next opponent could probably be Prates. Morales is also a good fighter, but I can’t even remember when he last fought… when he last stepped into the octagon. If you ask who deserves this opportunity the most, I think it is Carlos Prates”, Islam Makhachev emphasized.

The division’s situation: Why Prates?

There are several contenders in the welterweight title race:

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Michael Morales: Although they are regarded as notable fighters, their time away from the octagon and inactivity are preventing a title fight from being arranged quickly;

Carlos Prates’ rise: The Brazilian has attracted the attention of UFC fans and the champion with spectacular knockouts in his recent fights and a high fighting pace.

Following Makhachev’s success at UFC 330, promotion officials are expected to announce soon when and against whom his next title defense will take place.

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