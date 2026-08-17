Xollouey on Maxachev’s belts: “You are not a two-division champion”

The victory of Russian fighter Islam Maxachev, who defeated the undefeated challenger Ien Machado Gerri by decision in the main event of UFC 330, has sparked new debate in the world of martial arts.

One of the promotion’s former champions and best-known stars, American Maks Xollouey, took to social media to openly question Maxachev’s policy of holding belts in two divisions.

“Why is he holding two belts?”: Xollouey’s sharp criticism

The American fighter argued that it was unfair for the champion to hold two division titles simultaneously while defending only one of them:

“Why the hell is he holding two belts? The situation is this, brother: you have two championship belts, but you’re not actually the champion of two weight classes. Right now, he’s defending only one belt. Why? I don’t understand it at all, guys,” Maks Xollouey said, expressing his displeasure.

The dilemma between divisions and questions from fans

Xollouey’s comments brought to light several important issues that have long been debated in the MMA community:

Stagnation in the divisions: One fighter holding two titles at the same time is delaying the championship opportunities of other contenders in the lightweight and welterweight divisions;

The issue of vacating the belts: Experts and fighters argue that Islam Maxachev should soon either defend his lightweight title or officially vacate it and focus entirely on the welterweight division.

UFC management has not yet officially announced which weight class Maxachev’s next fight will take place in or which belt will be at stake.

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