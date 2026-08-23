Cejudo Defeats Dvalishvili: All Results from RAF 12 Tournament

The city of Cleveland, USA, hosted a sensational event featuring stars of freestyle wrestling and mixed martial arts, RAF 12 (Real American Freestyle) tournament. In the night's highly anticipated main event, UFC stars and former champions — Olympic freestyle wrestling gold medalist Henry Cejudo and the famous Georgian fighter Merab Dvalishvili faced off on the mat.

In a bout defined by intense tactical wrestling, Henry Cejudo showcased his elite skills, defeating Merab Dvalishvili with a score of 4:0 to become the new RAF lightweight champion.

Clash of wrestling legends and UFC stars

The tournament card captured fans' attention not only with the main event but also with a series of other super-fights:

Jordan Burroughs' dominant performance: Olympic and multi-time world freestyle wrestling champion Jordan Burroughs left UFC fighter Sean Brady with no chance — 11:0;

Gable Steveson and Tyron Woodley victories: Olympic champion Gable Steveson defeated his opponent 6:0, while former UFC champion Tyron Woodley outpointed Joaquin Buckley (14:8);

Asu Almabayev's defeat: Kazakhstani UFC fighter Asu Almabayev lost to Johnny DiJulius with a score of 0:10.

All official results of the RAF 12 tournament:

Lightweight championship bout: Henry Cejudo — Merab Dvalishvili (4:0)

Jordan Burroughs — Sean Brady (11:0)

Gable Steveson — Anthony Cassioppi (6:0)

Women's middleweight championship: Kennedy Blades — Reese Larramendi (11:0)

Max McEnelly — Bo Nickal (3:1)

Middleweight championship bout: Jason Nolf — Evan Wick (11:1)

Jesse Mendez — Vladimer Khinchegashvili (7:2)

Welterweight championship bout: David Carr — Taimuraz Salkazanov (5:4)

Johnny DiJulius — Asu Almabayev (10:0)

Tyron Woodley — Joaquin Buckley (14:8)

Masanosuke Ono — Ben Davino (4:0)

The Cleveland tournament once again proved how exciting and entertaining it is for fans to see MMA stars clash on the freestyle wrestling mat.