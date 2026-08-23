Cejudo Defeats Dvalishvili: All Results from RAF 12 Tournament
The city of Cleveland, USA, hosted a sensational event featuring stars of freestyle wrestling and mixed martial arts, RAF 12 (Real American Freestyle) tournament. In the night's highly anticipated main event, UFC stars and former champions — Olympic freestyle wrestling gold medalist Henry Cejudo and the famous Georgian fighter Merab Dvalishvili faced off on the mat.
In a bout defined by intense tactical wrestling, Henry Cejudo showcased his elite skills, defeating Merab Dvalishvili with a score of 4:0 to become the new RAF lightweight champion.
Clash of wrestling legends and UFC stars
The tournament card captured fans' attention not only with the main event but also with a series of other super-fights:
Jordan Burroughs' dominant performance: Olympic and multi-time world freestyle wrestling champion Jordan Burroughs left UFC fighter Sean Brady with no chance — 11:0;
Gable Steveson and Tyron Woodley victories: Olympic champion Gable Steveson defeated his opponent 6:0, while former UFC champion Tyron Woodley outpointed Joaquin Buckley (14:8);
Asu Almabayev's defeat: Kazakhstani UFC fighter Asu Almabayev lost to Johnny DiJulius with a score of 0:10.
All official results of the RAF 12 tournament:
Lightweight championship bout: Henry Cejudo — Merab Dvalishvili (4:0)
Jordan Burroughs — Sean Brady (11:0)
Gable Steveson — Anthony Cassioppi (6:0)
Women's middleweight championship: Kennedy Blades — Reese Larramendi (11:0)
Max McEnelly — Bo Nickal (3:1)
Middleweight championship bout: Jason Nolf — Evan Wick (11:1)
Jesse Mendez — Vladimer Khinchegashvili (7:2)
Welterweight championship bout: David Carr — Taimuraz Salkazanov (5:4)
Johnny DiJulius — Asu Almabayev (10:0)
Tyron Woodley — Joaquin Buckley (14:8)
Masanosuke Ono — Ben Davino (4:0)
The Cleveland tournament once again proved how exciting and entertaining it is for fans to see MMA stars clash on the freestyle wrestling mat.
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