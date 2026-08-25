Huawei Pura X View smartphone to go on sale September 7

·24·Technology
Huawei Pura X View smartphone to go on sale September 7

Huawei has officially announced the release date for its new flagship device, the Pura X View smartphone. According to ixbt.com, He Gang, head of the company's consumer business, stated during a presentation that the highly anticipated gadget will be available to customers starting September 7 of this year. On the same day, Huawei will also unveil another major device, the Mate XT 2 foldable smartphone. This is reported by news source.

The new Pura X View stands out in the market with its unique monoblock design and unusual screen ratio. The manufacturer claims this is the first wide-screen monoblock smartphone, incorporating advanced technological solutions. The device is equipped with a unique 6.39-inch panel with an aspect ratio of 16:9.5.

Record-breaking screen and thin bezels

One of the main highlights of the smartphone's design is its screen-to-body ratio. According to the source, this figure reaches a record 96.1 percent. The thickness of the black bezel around the screen is only 1.05 mm on all four sides, providing a full infinity effect during use.

Furthermore, the inclusion of a massive power source within such a thin body has earned praise from experts. The Pura X View is equipped with a durable 7000 mAh battery. Despite this, the smartphone's body thickness is only 6.68 mm, and its total weight is 201 grams.

Software and memory capabilities

The device runs on Huawei's proprietary operating system, HarmonyOS 7. This ensures high-speed interface performance and perfect integration with ecosystem devices. Users are provided with extensive storage options, with the device's maximum internal memory reaching up to 1 TB.

Currently, according to ixbt.com, the new flagship is available for pre-order in three memory configurations and four color variants. Huawei is expected to fully disclose the remaining technical details and exact pricing of the smartphone on the official launch day.

HuaweiPura X ViewHarmonyOSSmartphoneTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to Receive Virtual Reflector FeatureSamsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to Receive Virtual Reflector FeatureToday, 13:26World Ocean water reaches highest temperature in 47 yearsWorld Ocean water reaches highest temperature in 47 yearsToday, 11:53Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to undergo major design changesSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to undergo major design changesToday, 11:27Robot capable of replacing a horse created in ChinaRobot capable of replacing a horse created in ChinaYesterday, 21:33Where is the iPhone 17 Pro most expensive and cheapest?Where is the iPhone 17 Pro most expensive and cheapest?Yesterday, 09:59Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)23.08, 13:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Unprecedented Competition in the Smartphone Market: 5 Flagships to Launch in September 2026
Unprecedented Competition in the Smartphone Market: 5 Flagships to Launch in September 2026
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space