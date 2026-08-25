Huawei Pura X View smartphone to go on sale September 7

Huawei has officially announced the release date for its new flagship device, the Pura X View smartphone. According to ixbt.com, He Gang, head of the company's consumer business, stated during a presentation that the highly anticipated gadget will be available to customers starting September 7 of this year. On the same day, Huawei will also unveil another major device, the Mate XT 2 foldable smartphone. This is reported by news source.

The new Pura X View stands out in the market with its unique monoblock design and unusual screen ratio. The manufacturer claims this is the first wide-screen monoblock smartphone, incorporating advanced technological solutions. The device is equipped with a unique 6.39-inch panel with an aspect ratio of 16:9.5.

Record-breaking screen and thin bezels

One of the main highlights of the smartphone's design is its screen-to-body ratio. According to the source, this figure reaches a record 96.1 percent. The thickness of the black bezel around the screen is only 1.05 mm on all four sides, providing a full infinity effect during use.

Furthermore, the inclusion of a massive power source within such a thin body has earned praise from experts. The Pura X View is equipped with a durable 7000 mAh battery. Despite this, the smartphone's body thickness is only 6.68 mm, and its total weight is 201 grams.

Software and memory capabilities

The device runs on Huawei's proprietary operating system, HarmonyOS 7. This ensures high-speed interface performance and perfect integration with ecosystem devices. Users are provided with extensive storage options, with the device's maximum internal memory reaching up to 1 TB.

Currently, according to ixbt.com, the new flagship is available for pre-order in three memory configurations and four color variants. Huawei is expected to fully disclose the remaining technical details and exact pricing of the smartphone on the official launch day.