Victory did not satisfy: Flick openly stated Barcelona's key flaw

Catalan Barcelona club started the new La Liga season with a big and bright 5-0 away victory over Elche. Braces from Raphinha and Fermín López, a goal from new signing Adeyemi, and Gordon's effective play secured a confident 3 points for the Catalans.

However, despite the big scoreline on the board, the Hans-Dieter Flick German head coach of the 'Blaugrana' noted at the press conference that he was not fully satisfied with his players' performance and that there are areas where the team still needs to improve.

“We should have controlled the ball more in the second half”

While noting the positive result of the match, the specialist did not hide his complaints regarding ball possession:

“I wanted us to control the game more, but Elche also performed quite well in that regard. Especially in the second half, we should have had more possession. Nevertheless, we scored five goals and kept a clean sheet. I like the style of football our team has chosen.”, said Flick.

The German coach also touched upon team balance, adding that the positive changes in training must continue consistently in official matches:

Requirement for unity: “I see a lot of positive aspects in training, which is exactly what I want. But we must not stop; we need to continue developing. We must act as a unified team both in attack and defense.”.

Next test: Central clash against Athletic Bilbao

A serious test awaits the Catalans:

Match date and time: On the night of August 27 to 28, Barcelona will host the renowned Basque club Athletic Bilbao at home;

Kick-off time: The match starts at 00:00 Tashkent time.

Flick's charges will try to continue their big winning streak in their first home match.