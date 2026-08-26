Railwaymen's Benefit: Lokomotiv scores 4 goals against Bunyodkor!

Uzbekistan Super LeagueIn the capital derby of the 19th round, we witnessed an intense and goal-rich clash. In the match held at the Lokomotiv stadium, the host 'Railwaymen' welcomed Bunyodkor and secured a confident and emphatic 4:1 victory over their rivals.

Displaying attacking and proactive football from the start, Lokomotiv effectively decided the match's fate by scoring three goals in the first half alone.

A goal spree starting from the 6th minute

From the very beginning, the hosts caught the opponent's defense off guard:

Quick goal from Shodiboyev: Just 6 minutes into the game, Shodiyor Shodiboyev opened the scoring, putting Lokomotiv in the lead (1:0);

Strikes from Mirzayev and Yaxshiboyev: In the 36th minute, the experienced Sardor Mirzayev doubled the lead, and in the 43rd minute, one of the team's main attacking forces, Jasur Yaxshiboyev, netted the third goal (3:0).

Second half: Rakhmonov's penalty and the final touch from Nurulloyev

In the second half, the 'Swallows' pushed forward to turn the situation around:

Reducing the deficit: In the 61st minute, Bunyodkor captain Sardor Rakhmonov successfully converted a penalty kick, reducing the gap (3:1);

Nurulloyev's response: However, the visitors' hopes were short-lived. In the 70th minute, Suhrob Nurulloyev scored to seal the final 4:1 scoreline.

Standings and match protocol

After this important victory, Lokomotiv reached 31 points, moving up to 5th place in the Super League table. Defeated Bunyodkor remains in the lower ranks—the danger zone—with 19 points.

Super League. 19th round

Lokomotiv — Bunyodkor 4:1

Goals: Shodiboyev (6), Mirzayev (36), Yaxshiboyev (43), Nurulloyev (70) — Rakhmonov (61, pen.).

Yellow card: Fahriddin Muhammadov (27, Bunyodkor).

Lineups: