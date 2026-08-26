Initial renders and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S27 flagship revealed

Information about Samsung's upcoming flagship devices is gradually leaking online. Following the recent design leak of the Galaxy S27 Ultra, and according to ixbt.com, high-quality renders and technical specifications for the base model of the line, the Samsung Galaxy S27, have been published. While maintaining the traditions of its predecessor, the device is expected to undergo significant internal changes. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the released information, the new Galaxy S27 model will look almost identical to the Galaxy S26 in terms of exterior design. While the "Ultra" version is expected to feature a radically redesigned camera block, the base model will retain the traditional vertical camera module layout. This design consistency ensures the familiarity that brand fans appreciate.

Smartphone dimensions and compact screen

The device's dimensions are expected to be 149.75 x 71.88 x 7.25 mm. For comparison, last year's Galaxy S26 model measured 149.6 x 71.7 x 7.2 mm. These figures indicate that the dimensions of the two generations are nearly identical.

The smartphone screen also remains compact against the backdrop of large devices on the modern market — its diagonal is 6.3 inches. Such dimensions make the device comfortable to hold and provide additional convenience for daily use.

Camera and technical innovations

Although external changes are not immediately apparent, serious technical innovations are expected. Previously, reports circulated that Samsung was testing a Sony sensor as the primary lens. If the company chooses this option, it could be the first time in five years that the base model abandons its own ISOCELL sensor. This would significantly impact photo quality and characteristics.

It is also assumed that the Galaxy S27 flagship will be equipped with the Exynos 2700 processor. According to Samsung, this new chip is expected to perform faster than future Qualcomm processors. The device is expected to feature 12 GB of RAM and a 4900 mAh battery.

The official presentation of the new Galaxy S27 flagship line is scheduled for January or February 2027. Further details and technical specifications regarding the device are expected to emerge as the date approaches.