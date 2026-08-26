Massive shutdown issues reported on new Google Pixel 11 smartphones

·0·Technology
Massive shutdown issues reported on new Google Pixel 11 smartphones

Owners of the new Google Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro smartphones, which have been on sale for only five days, are reporting massive issues with devices shutting down randomly. For some users, this malfunction occurs even during the initial setup phase, sparking significant discussion in the tech market. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information from Android Authority, one such case was recorded on a Google Pixel 11 Pro model. Initially, the smartphone worked without issues, but after being factory reset and configured as a clean device without transferring any data, it began shutting down continuously.

Every time the problematic device is turned on, only a few steps of the setup wizard can be completed. Attempting to connect to a Wi-Fi network or sign in to a Google account leads to a system failure notification and the smartphone shutting down. Restarting the device repeats the exact same scenario.

Causes of the malfunction and investigations

Preliminary checks conducted by experts and users have shown that there are no issues with the battery. Furthermore, Safe Mode did not change the situation, and the Pixel smartphone continued to shut down. Interestingly, in one attempt, despite the room temperature being approximately 18 °C, the device displayed an overheating warning.

Such cases may indicate hardware malfunctions in sensors or the power system, though the possibility of a serious software bug cannot be ruled out. Reports of random shutdowns, overheating, and initial setup difficulties with Pixel 11 series devices are increasing on Reddit and official Google support forums.

Company response

According to available information, Google is already offering to replace faulty smartphones for some customers. Nevertheless, the company has not yet issued an official statement regarding the exact causes of these mass malfunctions. As a reminder, users previously complained about issues with the nearly new Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphones.

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