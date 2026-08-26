Navbahor secures confident away win against Mash’al, enters top three!

·43·Sport
Navbahor secures confident away win against Mash’al, enters top three!

Uzbekistan Super Leaguein the 19th round, the Namangan club Navbahor visited the underdog Mash’al in Muborak. In a hard-fought and intense match, the visitors secured a 2-0 victory and boosted their points tally with an important win.

Dominating from the start, the 'Falcons' scored one goal in each half to seal the match in their favor.

Goals in the 20th and 67th minutes: Namangan's dominance

Navbahor players capitalized on their chances to open and extend the scoring:

  • Jaloliddinov opens the scoring: In the 20th minute, the team's main playmaker Jasurbek Jaloliddinov found the net against the Muborak side, putting the Namangan team ahead (0-1);

  • Substitute Abdurahmonov seals the deal: Shohruhbek Abdurahmonov, who came on in the second half (66th minute), punished the Mash’al defense just a minute later in the 67th minute to make it 0-2.

8 yellow cards and fierce collisions

The intensity of the match in Muborak was evident from the number of yellow cards shown by the referee:

  • The head referee issued a total of 8 cautions during the match;

  • Experienced goalkeeper O‘tkir Yusupov and the defensive line of the visitors did not allow the opponent to create serious threats in front of their goal.

League table situation and official protocol

After this victory, Navbahor reached 37 points, climbing to 3rd place in the Super League table and continues the fight for the podium. Mash’al remains at the bottom of the table with 4 points.

Super League. Round 19

Mash’al — Navbahor 0-2

Goals: Jasurbek Jaloliddinov (20), Shohruhbek Abdurahmonov (67).

Cautions: Pavel Bureyev (31), Komiljon Tojiddinov (43), Asadbek Rahimjonov (52), Mahmud Jo‘raboyev (70), Islombek Mamatkazin (75), Nuriddin Nuriddinov (86), Aleks Fernandes (88), Strahinja Bošnjak (90).

Lineups:

  • Mash’al: Samandarbek Jo‘rabekov, Komiljon Tojiddinov, Sardor Abduraimov (Normurod Ko‘charov, 59), Mahmud Jo‘raboyev, Nuriddin Nuriddinov, Tohirbek To‘xtasinov, Muhammadbobir Mo‘ydinov (Zafarbek Akramov, 59), Ergash Ismoilov, Pavel Bureyev (Strahinja Bošnjak, 65), Azizbek Choriyev (Drago Bumbar, 65), Ahrorbek Rahimov.

  • Navbahor: O‘tkir Yusupov, Islombek Mamatkazin, Dilshodjon Komilov, Ruslanbek Jiyanov (Aleks Fernandes, 78), Diyor Xolmatov (Shohruhbek Abdurahmonov, 66), Husayn Norchayev, Asadbek Rahimjonov, Umar Adhamzoda (Georgiy Jgerenaya, 66), Jasurbek Jaloliddinov (Teddy Benjamin, 78), Muhammadqodir Hamraliyev, Muhammadali Usmonov (Vanya Ilić, 66).

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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