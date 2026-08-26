Apple to hold its next presentation event on September 9

Apple, a leader in the technology world, has officially announced that its next major presentation event will take place on September 9. Expected to be held under the slogan "Surprise and Shine," this event is significant not only for new devices but also for important changes in the company's management. The conference, which will begin at 10:00 AM (PT) at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, is the center of attention for technology fans worldwide. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to ixbt.com, this presentation will be full of important events that could mark a turning point in Apple's history. In particular, there are intense rumors about the introduction of the company's long-awaited foldable iPhone. This is expected to be a new design and technological solution that brand fans have been waiting for for years.

Leadership change and next-generation devices

This presentation is also unique for another historical aspect for Apple. Starting September 1, Tim Cook will hand over his duties to John Ternus, who has been appointed as the new CEO of the tech giant. Therefore, the September 9 conference will go down in history as the first major premiere held by John Ternus as CEO.

The expected lineup of devices includes the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. However, according to recent reports, these two models will not feature a radically changed design, but rather incremental and refined updates. Also, according to industry analysts, the standard iPhone 18 model is planned to be introduced next year, not this year.

Accessories, smart home devices, and software updates

Not limited to smartphones, Apple is expected to showcase other types of gadgets at the conference. In particular, the new generation of Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra smartwatches, as well as a range of modern smart home devices, will be presented to the public.

Alongside hardware products, important announcements are also expected in the software sector. During the conference, the company is expected to announce the official release dates for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, and other upcoming operating system updates.