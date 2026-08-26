Past his prime? Former champion criticizes Usyk’s current form

A former professional boxing world champion and renowned British boxer Billy Joe Saunders the undisputed heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk and Great Britain’s most promising heavyweight star Moses Itauma made a sensational statement regarding a potential fight between them.

According to Saunders, the 21-year-old Itauma is currently capable of defeating almost any opponent, but a bout with Usyk has lost its value because it was not organized at the right time.

“Only Usyk can stop Itauma, but...”

Billy Joe Saunders highly praised the young British boxer’s strength and compared him to Usyk:

“At the moment, any boxer in the division could lose if they step into the ring against Itauma — except for Oleksandr Usyk! But to be honest, I wouldn’t want to see them clash right now. If this fight had happened two or three years ago, it would have been a completely different story; it would have been a truly intense and exciting contest. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen then. Every boxer has their own ‘expiration date.’ In my personal opinion, Usyk is currently just trying to stay in the ring for the big money.”— stated Saunders.

August 29: The biggest test of Itauma’s career

Moses Itauma is on the verge of taking the most important step in his professional boxing career:

Big show in London: On August 29, in the London ring, 21-year-old Itauma will fight the experienced and skilled Croatian boxer Filip Hrgović —

IBF championship belt: In this bout, the heavyweight IBF world title will be on the line.

If Itauma successfully clears the Hrgović hurdle, the likelihood of a clash with the heavyweight elite — including Oleksandr Usyk — will undoubtedly increase.