In the new Premier League season, Abdukodir Husanov has once again taken center stage with his reliable performance. The Uzbekistan national team and Manchester Citydefender played the full 90 minutes in the first round match against Bournemouth and received high praise for his statistical performance.

In the match held at the EtihadStadium, Manchester City secured a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory. Husanov took his place in the starting lineup in central defense and remained on the pitch until the final whistle.

Husanov's statistics caught the eye

The statistics portal Flashscore rated the Uzbek player's performance at 8.2 points.

The 22-year-old defender's key metrics are as follows:

Played the full 90 minutes;

Completed 87 out of 90 passes;

pass accuracy — 97 percent ;

97 touches on the ball;

solid performance in central defense.

Husanov's 97 percent pass accuracy shows that he played a crucial role not only in defense but also in ball control and initiating attacks.

Who was rated higher than him atManchester City

? Husanov's 8.2 rating was one of the highest in the team.

Flashscore gave a higher rating of8.5 points to only Marc Guehi amongManchester City players. As the author of the winning goal, he became one of the best players of the match.

Thus, Husanov was among the highest-rated players on his team in the very first round of the season.

Why is this statistic important?

For Husanov, the significance of this match is not limited to a high rating. In a highly competitive league like the Premier League, the quality of ball handling and pass accuracy is of particular importance for a defender.

87 accurate passes and a 97 percent rate demonstrate how reliably the Uzbek player handled the ball in the team's play.

Especially as a central defender, remaining on the pitch for 90 minutes may indicate that his role in the team's plans is becoming increasingly solidified.

How did the new season start for the Uzbek player?

Having gone through the process of adapting to English football last season, Husanov started the new season in the starting lineup. This further increases interest in his status at Manchester Cityand his role in the Premier League.

The 8.2 rating and 97 percent pass accuracy in the first round are signs of a confident start to the season for the Uzbek defender.

Most importantly, can Husanov maintain this result in the coming rounds? The answer will be known in his next matches for Manchester City.