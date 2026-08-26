Settling the Score: Merab Dvalishvili speaks openly ahead of the trilogy against Petr Yan

Former UFC bantamweight champion, the renowned Georgian fighter Merab Dvalishvili former Russian champion Petr Yan made a sharp statement ahead of their upcoming clash. Merab emphasized that this fight in the octagon is not just about a championship title for him, but a serious matter of settling personal scores.

Dvalishvili revealed that in the bout against his long-time fierce rival, the primary task is not defending or winning a belt, but bringing Yan to his knees once again.

“I have won the belt four times, that is enough for me”

The Georgian fighter touched upon his career goals and his personal attitude toward Petr Yan:

“I am a true fighter and I love to fight in the octagon. I have already won the championship belt four times; that is a sufficient achievement for my career. But my next opponent is Petr Yan. Yes, this is officially a championship clash, but my main goal is only and solely to beat him. That is the most important thing for me right now. The championship belt is only in second place for me.”, — said Merab Dvalishvili.

October 24: Historic trilogy at UFC 333

The rivalry between the two powerful fighters has already become one of the most intense confrontations in MMA history:

Personal feud: The conflicts between Dvalishvili and Yan are related not only to sports competition but also to press conferences, sharp statements in the media, and national-personal views;

Decisive bout: The third — decisive fight (trilogy) between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili on October 24 will take place UFC 333 as part of the numbered event.

This fight is expected to put a final point not only on the bantamweight championship but also on their long-standing principled rivalry.