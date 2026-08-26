Enzo Fernández transfer: The situation surrounding Xabi Alonso and Manchester City

·0·Sport
Enzo Fernández transfer: The situation surrounding Xabi Alonso and Manchester City

As the final days of the transfer window approach, the situation surrounding Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández is intensifying. According to reports from The Independent, Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca is preparing a massive offer to strengthen his squad with the player. Valued at £120 million, the Argentine midfielder has remained one of the hottest topics in the transfer market throughout the summer. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Although there are only a few days left until the transfer window closes, the 'Cityzens' remain determined to complete the deal, despite the unofficial deadline set by Chelsea having passed. Manchester City's management is expected to send an official bid to the Stamford Bridge club by the end of this week. However, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso clarified the situation, confirming the player's participation in upcoming matches.

Enzo Fernández's upcoming plans

According to The Independent, Xabi Alonso expects Enzo Fernández to feature in Thursday's Carabao Cup match against Luton Town. The player previously came off the bench in the Premier League opening round against Fulham. In that match, fans gave him a warm reception, despite him facing backlash from supporters during a pre-season game due to events involving the Argentina national team at the World Cup.

Alonso praised the player's professional approach, stating: "Yes, we expect him to be involved. He is training, he is training very well, he is a good professional and he will be in the squad." When asked about the desire to keep Fernández at the club, the manager emphasized that the club wants the best possible squad, but the situation must be monitored closely.

Alternative options for Chelsea

If Enzo Fernández leaves the club before the transfer window closes, the London side will immediately begin searching for a suitable replacement. Reports suggest that Chelsea is planning to return for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott. Although Bournemouth has so far rejected any interest, it is speculated that an offer exceeding £80 million, possibly near £90 million, could make the English club reconsider.

Nevertheless, Xabi Alonso did not give a definitive answer when asked if Fernández's departure is directly linked to whether a replacement will arrive. The manager noted that the context, timing, and conditions are important, and there are no hard-and-fast rules for everything. Negotiations on this matter are expected to intensify until the final minutes of the transfer window.

Enzo FernándezXabi AlonsoManchester CityChelseaTransfer
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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