Xiaomi unveils its first RGB-Mini LED TV

·38·Technology
Xiaomi unveils its first RGB-Mini LED TV

Xiaomi has taken a significant step in the technology market by announcing that pre-orders have opened in China for its new flagship device, the TV S Pro RGB-Mini LED 2027 Supreme Edition. According to ixbt.com, this device is the first in the company's history to use RGB-Mini LED backlight technology, with its main advantage being the ability to provide much more accurate color reproduction compared to standard Mini LED models. This is reported by news source.

The new TV is offered to customers in four versions with a wide range of choices. Buyers can choose from screen diagonals of 65, 75, 85, and 98 inches. The prices for these flagship devices are set according to the screen size at 9,799, 11,199, 13,499, and 17,999 yuan, respectively.

Technological features

The most important and innovative feature of this TV is its RGB-Mini LED technology. In traditional Mini LED TVs, the backlight usually produces white light, which is then shaped by quantum dots or other optical materials. In the RGB-Mini LED system, separate red, green, and blue light-emitting diodes are used, and the color is generated directly by the light source itself.

This approach has the potential to control color shades more precisely and significantly expand color gamut capabilities. Nevertheless, Xiaomi is currently keeping a number of important technical specifications of the new TV secret. In particular, information about the number of local dimming zones, peak brightness, color gamut, screen resolution, and refresh rate has not yet been disclosed.

Sales terms and bonuses

According to the company's announced plans, official sales of this flagship TV will begin on September 2 of this year. Xiaomi is also offering special promotional incentives for customers who place pre-orders.

Specifically, customers who place a pre-order will receive a wireless acoustic system called TV Speaker 3.1, worth 1,499 yuan, as a gift. In addition, the first 188 customers to place an order will receive a three-month VIP subscription to the Xiaomi Video service.

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Abror Shuhratov
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