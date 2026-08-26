Sensation in Navoi: Qizilqum defeats Nasaf by a narrow margin!

·48·Sport
Sensation in Navoi: Qizilqum defeats Nasaf by a narrow margin!

Uzbekistan Super Leaguesaw a major upset in the latest match of the 19th round. Hosting the renowned Nasaf club from Qarshi, Navoi's Qizilqum team secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory in a tense encounter.

Although both sides launched sharp attacks throughout the match, the hosts' tactical discipline and clinical finishing in the decisive moments determined the outcome.

43rd-minute strike: Nematkhonov scores the winner

The first half was intense and evenly contested:

  • Goal at the end of the half: In the 43rd minute, Qizilqum defender Nodirkhon Nematkhonov capitalized on a favorable opportunity inside the visitors' penalty area to beat goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov (1-0);

  • Nasaf's pressure and resistance: In the second half, the 'Dragons' made several rotations (Berdiyev's side pushed hard for an equalizer) and pressed forward with great intensity. However, the Qizilqum defense, led by Farhod Rahmatov, denied the opposition a goal.

4 cautions and fierce duels

The game was physical and tense, as reflected by the referee's yellow cards:

  • Nodirkhon Nematkhonov and Jamshid Saidov were cautioned for the hosts, while Zafarmurod Abdurahmatov and Abbos Gulomov received yellow cards for the visitors.

League table situation and official protocol

Following this win, Qizilqum reached 23 points, solidifying their position in 11th place in the Super League. Nasaf, having dropped crucial points, remains in 9th place with 25 points.

Super League. Round 19

Qizilqum — Nasaf 1:0

Goal: Nodirkhon Nematkhonov (43).

Cautions: Zafarmurod Abdurahmatov (42), Nodirkhon Nematkhonov (50), Abbos Gulomov (55), Jamshid Saidov (73).

Lineups:

  • Qizilqum: Farhod Rahmatov, Nodirkhon Nematkhonov, Giyosjon Rizaqulov, Nikola Kumburovich, Ruslan Roziyev (Grigol Chabradze, 76), Otabek Juraquziyev, Shahzod Rahmatullayev, Fayzullobek Jumanquziyev (Islom Kenjaboyev, 76), Diyor Rahmatilloyev, Shahzod Turopov (Roman Papariga, 65), Jambuli Jigauri (Samandar Shukurullayev, 77).

  • Nasaf: Abduvohid Nematov, Akromjon Komilov (Dilshod Murtazoyev, 57), Golib Gaybullayev, Umarbek Eshmurodov, Murodbek Rahmatov (Abbos Gulomov, 46), Paata Gudushauri (Adenis Shala, 57), Zafarmurod Abdurahmatov, Bekjon Rahmatov (Yashnar Berdirahmonov, 77), Sharof Muhiddinov (Sardorbek Bahromov, 46), Bobur Abduholiqov, Yusuf Otubanjo.

Uzbekistan Super LeagueQizilqumNasafFootballMatch Report
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

What did Ruzikul Berdiyev reveal after the defeat against Qizilqum?What did Ruzikul Berdiyev reveal after the defeat against Qizilqum?Today, 23:32Nasaf test in 3 days: What did Temur Kapadze reveal after defeating Mash'al?Nasaf test in 3 days: What did Temur Kapadze reveal after defeating Mash'al?Today, 23:20Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Starting Lineups Announced!Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Starting Lineups Announced!Today, 23:10Past his prime? Former champion criticizes Usyk’s current formPast his prime? Former champion criticizes Usyk’s current formToday, 21:57Human record broken: Robot runs 100 meters in 9.32 seconds, surpassing Usain BoltHuman record broken: Robot runs 100 meters in 9.32 seconds, surpassing Usain BoltToday, 21:24Navbahor secures confident away win against Mash’al, enters top three!Navbahor secures confident away win against Mash’al, enters top three!Today, 21:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)