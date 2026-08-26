Sensation in Navoi: Qizilqum defeats Nasaf by a narrow margin!

Uzbekistan Super Leaguesaw a major upset in the latest match of the 19th round. Hosting the renowned Nasaf club from Qarshi, Navoi's Qizilqum team secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory in a tense encounter.

Although both sides launched sharp attacks throughout the match, the hosts' tactical discipline and clinical finishing in the decisive moments determined the outcome.

43rd-minute strike: Nematkhonov scores the winner

The first half was intense and evenly contested:

Goal at the end of the half: In the 43rd minute, Qizilqum defender Nodirkhon Nematkhonov capitalized on a favorable opportunity inside the visitors' penalty area to beat goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov (1-0);

Nasaf's pressure and resistance: In the second half, the 'Dragons' made several rotations (Berdiyev's side pushed hard for an equalizer) and pressed forward with great intensity. However, the Qizilqum defense, led by Farhod Rahmatov, denied the opposition a goal.

4 cautions and fierce duels

The game was physical and tense, as reflected by the referee's yellow cards:

Nodirkhon Nematkhonov and Jamshid Saidov were cautioned for the hosts, while Zafarmurod Abdurahmatov and Abbos Gulomov received yellow cards for the visitors.

League table situation and official protocol

Following this win, Qizilqum reached 23 points, solidifying their position in 11th place in the Super League. Nasaf, having dropped crucial points, remains in 9th place with 25 points.

Super League. Round 19

Qizilqum — Nasaf 1:0

Goal: Nodirkhon Nematkhonov (43).

Cautions: Zafarmurod Abdurahmatov (42), Nodirkhon Nematkhonov (50), Abbos Gulomov (55), Jamshid Saidov (73).

Lineups: