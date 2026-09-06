Championship drama: Asadbek Saidov lost the belt to Sayat Abduali (video)

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Championship drama: Asadbek Saidov lost the belt to Sayat Abduali (video)

The major international MMA tournament 'Octagon 91', held in the Uzbek capital Tashkent, has concluded. The most anticipated and climactic event of the competition — the main event for the vacant lightweight championship belt — saw our compatriot Asadbek Saidov face the undefeated Kazakh fighter Sayat Abduali in the octagon. The intense clash, held under the immense pressure of fans from both sides, ended with a dramatic turn: in the second round, the opponent executed the technique flawlessly to claim the championship title.

The decisive second-round submission: How was the belt decided?

The bout in the octagon began with high intensity and tactical exchanges from the very first seconds:

  • Tense resistance in the first round: During the first 5 minutes, the fighters sought to study each other and land precise strikes on their feet; Saidov was active in front of his home crowd;

  • Error on the ground and the submission: In the second round, Sayat Abduali managed to take the fight to the ground, and after gaining positional dominance, he skillfully executed a painful submission hold;

  • Early victory: No matter how much Saidov tried to escape the situation, the Kazakh athlete tightened his grip, forcing the referee to stop the fight and securing a clean victory.

Sayat Abduali — New Octagon League Champion: 10-0 record

This success has made the Kazakh martial artist the absolute leader of the division:

  • Undefeated run: Sayat Abduali extended his winning streak in professional MMA to 10, maintaining a perfect record (10-0) without a single defeat;

  • Owner of the gold belt: Having attained the status of the new 'Octagon League' lightweight champion, Abduali has firmly established his dominance in the organization;

  • Grappling mastery: The fighter's high level of skill on the ground and in ground control proved once again that he is one of the most dangerous opponents in the league.

A tough lesson and first test for Asadbek Saidov

For our compatriot, this night became the most serious turning point in his career:

  • First defeat in 8 fights: Having enjoyed victory in all 7 of his previous professional bouts, Asadbek Saidov has now accepted the first defeat of his career;

  • Championship lesson: Experts note that such setbacks in high-level championship fights are not career-ending, but rather a great experience that serves as an incentive to work on weaknesses and return even stronger;

  • Return plan: It is expected that Saidov, together with his team, will analyze his ground defense and tactical errors to pave the way for a rematch or a new title run.

In your opinion, what was the main reason for Asadbek Saidov losing the opportunity in the 2nd round — Sayat Abduali's superior ground skills or our compatriot's lapse in defense? Can Saidov draw the right conclusions from this defeat and find the strength to reclaim the Octagon belt? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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