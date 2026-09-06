Knockout show at Humo Arena: All results of the Octagon 91 tournament

At the magnificent Humo Arena complex in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Central Asia one of the most anticipated and intense competitions in the MMA world — the international tournament "Octagon 91" — took place. This evening, which featured top fighters from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Russia, was marked by unexpected knockouts, early finishes, and dramatic turnarounds. Fans not only witnessed the crowning of a new lightweight champion but also experienced a sudden fight cancellation and disappointing performances from local stars.

Main event drama: Sayat Abduali's victory and Saidov's first defeat

The culmination of the tournament was the clash for the vacant lightweight championship belt:

Decisive 2nd-round submission: Our compatriot Asadbek Saidov (7-1) stepped into the octagon against the undefeated Kazakh fighter Sayat Abduali (10-0). In the second round, the opponent gained dominance on the ground and forced Saidov to submit with a powerful chokehold;

10-0 and a new champion: With this victory, Abduali extended his undefeated streak to ten and claimed the league's gold belt; Asadbek Saidov was forced to accept the first loss of his professional career in his eighth fight.

Mysterious cancellation of the title bout and the 1st-round fall of "Tyson"

Two significant events during the evening left fans stunned:

Rahmonjonov's cancelled fight: Another important title clash originally on the tournament card — the championship bout between our compatriot Jamoliddin Rahmonjonov and Tajikistan's Amirkhon Atokhonov — was suddenly cancelled for unknown reasons while the event was already in full swing;

Jasurbek "Tyson" Juraev's knockout: Jasurbek Juraev, who gained great popularity as a Pop-MMA star, suffered a technical knockout in the very first round against Kyrgyzstan's Islam Egemberdiev, leaving his fans deeply saddened (this was his 3rd career loss).

Octagon 91: Full results of the Main and Preliminary cards

All the matchups recorded at "Humo Arena" were as follows:

Main Card:

Lightweight (Title Fight): Sayat Abduali (Kazakhstan) defeated Asadbek Saidov (Uzbekistan) via submission in the 2nd round;

Lightweight: Islam Egemberdiev (Kyrgyzstan) defeated Jasurbek "Tyson" Juraev (Uzbekistan) via KO/TKO in the 1st round;

Lightweight: Dmitriy Mikhailidi (Kazakhstan) defeated Fazliddin Madrahimov (Tajikistan) by unanimous decision;

Lightweight: Baybolot Arstanbek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) defeated Bekzodbek Rajabboyev (Uzbekistan) via KO/TKO in the 2nd round;

Middleweight: Adis Taalaybek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) vs. Islom Boltayev (Uzbekistan) — the opponent could not continue the fight after the 2nd round;

Featherweight: Shodmon Nazokatov (Tajikistan) defeated Mironshoh Mavlonov (Uzbekistan) by unanimous decision.

Preliminary Card:

Heavyweight: Aleksandr Nikitin (Russia) defeated Olloyor Abdusharipov (Uzbekistan) via KO/TKO in the 1st round;

Catchweight: Kirill Gekkel (Kazakhstan) vs. Hikmatillo Abdullayev (Uzbekistan) — the opponent could not continue the fight in the 3rd round;

Lightweight: Ruslan Akhmetov (Kazakhstan) defeated Javohir Abduganiev (Uzbekistan) via KO/TKO in the 2nd round;

Heavyweight: Hasansho Hasanzoda (Tajikistan) defeated Shohboz Ortiqov (Uzbekistan) via submission in the 1st round;

Welterweight: Baxtiyor Mamanov (Kyrgyzstan) defeated Jonibek Tashtenov (Uzbekistan) via submission in the 1st round;

Flyweight: Binali Ulfanov (Kazakhstan) defeated Hasanjon Anvarov (Uzbekistan) via KO/TKO in the 3rd round;

Welterweight: Yunus Murotov defeated Abduxalil Sultonboyev via KO/TKO in the 1st round (Uzbek derby);

Heavyweight: Aziz Azizov (Kyrgyzstan) defeated Murodjon Azamov (Uzbekistan) via KO/TKO in the 1st round;

Welterweight: Jasur Sharipov defeated Abdurahim Odilov via submission in the 1st round (Uzbek derby).

In your opinion, what factors led to the Uzbek fighters losing most of their bouts at the Humo Arena — was it the high level of the opponents' grappling or mistakes in preparation? What do you think about the sudden cancellation of Jamoliddin Rahmonjonov's title fight? Leave your thoughts in the comments!