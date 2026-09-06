Spacecraft returns from the ocean: Starship S40 arrives at TX base

The SpaceX Starship S40 spacecraft, which successfully splashed down in the Indian Ocean and unexpectedly remained intact on the water's surface, is being returned to the Starbase in Texas. According to ixbt.com, the unique maritime expedition is concluding, and the tested vehicle is scheduled to arrive at its base on October 8 of this year. This is reported by news source.

This spacecraft actively participated in the 13th test flight held in July. Experts note that this thirteenth debut became one of the most successful attempts in the history of the Starship program. During the flight, the upper stage successfully passed through the atmosphere while maintaining the full operational capability of all six engines and landed very softly in the Indian Ocean.

The main surprise occurred after the ship landed in the water. Typically, SpaceX did not plan to recover prototypes, but the S40 did not explode as before, did not sink, maintained its structural integrity, and continued to float in the ocean approximately 1,500 kilometers from the Australian coast.

Details of the unique rescue operation

The ship's unexpected buoyancy prompted company engineers to initiate an unusual rescue operation. Initially, the Go Australis vessel approached the Starship, and later, the Normand Ranger and Skimmer Tide vessels also successfully joined the process.

Currently, the task of transporting the valuable hardware to its destination has been entrusted to the Boskalis Forte vessel. This large ship is circumnavigating the African continent and moving across the Atlantic Ocean toward Brownsville, Texas, USA.

A unique opportunity for engineers

If there are no changes to the established maritime schedule, this unique transport journey involving the S40 will conclude in the second week of October. Upon arrival at Starbase, SpaceX engineers will, for the first time in history, have the opportunity to study a spacecraft that has conquered space and returned in close, comprehensive detail.

These inspections will serve as an important step toward increasing the safety of future Starship flights and further improving the construction of future space vehicles.