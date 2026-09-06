Nursulton Ruziboev defeated in intense bout against Michael Page

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Nursulton Ruziboev defeated in intense bout against Michael Page

On the main card of the UFC Paris tournament held in the French capital, a clash long-awaited by millions of Uzbek fans took place. Competing in the middleweight division, our compatriot Nursulton Ruziboev faced off against the renowned and dangerous English knockout artist Michael Page (MVP) in an uncompromising battle. In a tense and nerve-wracking fight that lasted the full 3 rounds, the judges' unanimous decision went to the English athlete, ending our compatriot's undefeated streak in the UFC.

A 3-round battle in the octagon: Takedowns and a 29:28 score

From the start, the fight was viewed as a clash of two distinct styles — Page's unconventional striking school and Ruziboev's pressure in grappling:

  • Success in ground control: Throughout the fight, Nursulton executed several precise and successful takedowns, managing to take his opponent to the canvas and gain the upper hand;

  • Page's distance dominance: However, in standing exchanges, the 39-year-old English fighter skillfully controlled the distance and accumulated points through precise strikes;

  • Unanimous judges' verdict: At the end of the full 15-minute distance, all side judges scored the fight 29:28 in favor of Michael Page.

Broken streak and Ruziboev's octagon stats

This confrontation marked a significant turning point for the Uzbek fighter:

  • A 3-fight winning streak ends: This defeat ended the 32-year-old Ruziboev's streak of 3 consecutive brilliant victories in the world's most prestigious promotion, the UFC;

  • Updated professional record: Having gained vast experience throughout his career, Nursulton's overall professional MMA record now stands at 37 wins, 10 losses, 2 draws, and 2 no-contests;

  • Resilience and experience: Despite the loss, Ruziboev showed worthy competition until the end against one of the division's most dangerous strikers.

39-year-old Page's ongoing run

Despite his advanced age, the English fighter proved once again that he belongs to the division's elite:

  • Fourth consecutive success: With this victory, Michael Page extended his undefeated streak to 4 consecutive bouts;

  • 26th victory recorded: Page's professional MMA record consists of 26 wins and only 3 losses, as he continues his bold ascent toward the top of the middleweight rankings.

Do you think the judges' 29:28 decision fully and fairly reflected the landscape of the fight? Nursulton Ruziboev— what was missing to fully overcome Page: maintaining control on the ground or a lack of striking in the stand-up? What should our compatriot's next steps be? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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