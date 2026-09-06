Sensational: Shara Bullet defeats representative of the legendary Gracie family (video)

·3·Sport
Sensational: Shara Bullet defeats representative of the legendary Gracie family (video)

The famous Russian UFC fighter Sharabutdin Magomedov, better known by his nickname "Shara Bullet", achieved a sensational result at the Real American Freestyle (RAF) freestyle wrestling and grappling tournament held in Moscow. The athlete, renowned for his phenomenal striking technique, this time secured a Neiman Gracie victory on the mat with a score of 11-3 with absolute dominance. This win once again proves that Shara Bullet is a universal fighter.

A wrestling lesson from a striking master: Physical strength and tactics

Before the bout, many experts predicted that Shara Bullet's main advantage would be limited to standing combat (striking). However, the clash on the RAF mat followed a completely different script. From the very beginning, Sharabutdin Magomedov demonstrated significant physical superiority over his opponent. He did not limit himself to defense but actively attacked, executed successful takedowns, and skillfully neutralized his opponent's grappling techniques. Throughout the fight, Shara Bullet showcased his wrestling skills, leaving Neiman Gracie with almost no chances.

The Gracie legend and Shara's future in the UFC

It is worth noting that Neiman Gracie is not just any Brazilian fighter. He is a direct descendant of the Gracie family , the founders of modern jiu-jitsu, and a black belt holder. Winning against an opponent of this caliber under pure grappling rules proves that Shara Bullet's defensive wrestling and ground game are ready for the top level of the UFC. This result will inevitably become an additional headache for his future UFC opponents.

Do you think Shara Bullet's victory over Gracie in wrestling was a fluke, or has he truly become a universal fighter? How much will this wrestling potential help him in the race for the UFC championship belt? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Championship drama: Asadbek Saidov lost the belt to Sayat Abduali (video)Championship drama: Asadbek Saidov lost the belt to Sayat Abduali (video)Today, 08:32Al Nassr's first defeat: Al Ittihad wins the super derbyAl Nassr's first defeat: Al Ittihad wins the super derbyToday, 08:28Unbelievable comeback: Roma brings Atalanta to its knees after the 90th minuteUnbelievable comeback: Roma brings Atalanta to its knees after the 90th minuteToday, 08:24Knockout show at Humo Arena: All results of the Octagon 91 tournamentKnockout show at Humo Arena: All results of the Octagon 91 tournamentToday, 08:20Octagon 91: Jasurbek “Tyson” Juraev defeated by Islam Egemberdiev in the first roundOctagon 91: Jasurbek “Tyson” Juraev defeated by Islam Egemberdiev in the first roundToday, 08:05How did Khamzat Chimaev defeat Tyron Woodley in freestyle wrestling? (video)How did Khamzat Chimaev defeat Tyron Woodley in freestyle wrestling? (video)Today, 08:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Leaving Nasaf? Ruziqul Berdiyev makes a surprise statement after defeat to Navbahor
Leaving Nasaf? Ruziqul Berdiyev makes a surprise statement after defeat to Navbahor
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)