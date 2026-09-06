The famous Russian UFC fighter Sharabutdin Magomedov, better known by his nickname "Shara Bullet", achieved a sensational result at the Real American Freestyle (RAF) freestyle wrestling and grappling tournament held in Moscow. The athlete, renowned for his phenomenal striking technique, this time secured a Neiman Gracie victory on the mat with a score of 11-3 with absolute dominance. This win once again proves that Shara Bullet is a universal fighter.

A wrestling lesson from a striking master: Physical strength and tactics

Before the bout, many experts predicted that Shara Bullet's main advantage would be limited to standing combat (striking). However, the clash on the RAF mat followed a completely different script. From the very beginning, Sharabutdin Magomedov demonstrated significant physical superiority over his opponent. He did not limit himself to defense but actively attacked, executed successful takedowns, and skillfully neutralized his opponent's grappling techniques. Throughout the fight, Shara Bullet showcased his wrestling skills, leaving Neiman Gracie with almost no chances.

The Gracie legend and Shara's future in the UFC

It is worth noting that Neiman Gracie is not just any Brazilian fighter. He is a direct descendant of the Gracie family , the founders of modern jiu-jitsu, and a black belt holder. Winning against an opponent of this caliber under pure grappling rules proves that Shara Bullet's defensive wrestling and ground game are ready for the top level of the UFC. This result will inevitably become an additional headache for his future UFC opponents.

Do you think Shara Bullet's victory over Gracie in wrestling was a fluke, or has he truly become a universal fighter? How much will this wrestling potential help him in the race for the UFC championship belt? Leave your thoughts in the comments!