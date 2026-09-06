Unbelievable comeback: Roma brings Atalanta to its knees after the 90th minute

The central clash of the 3rd round of Serie A, held at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, turned into a true football thriller. Roma, having started the season on a high note, hosted the dangerous Atalanta from Bergamo. Trailing for most of the match and on the verge of defeat, the Romans showed a real miracle in the final seconds of regulation and stoppage time, snatching a sensational 2-1 comeback victory.

Drama after the 90th minute: Victory lost in 3 minutes

The main events of the match unfolded in the second half, with the scoreboard changing in an unexpected way:

A cold shower from Ederson: At the start of the second half, in the 47th minute, Atalanta's Brazilian midfielder Ederson exploited a gap in the Roman defense to open the scoring (0-1);

The Romans' prolonged pressure: The Giallorossi attacked relentlessly throughout the match to restore balance, but the disciplined defense of the Bergamaschi and the saves by goalkeeper Carnesecchi prevented a goal for a long time;

Salvation from Hermoso in the 90th minute: In the final minute of regulation time, Roma's experienced Spanish defender Mario Hermoso pushed forward to score a crucial goal, leveling the score at 1-1;

Winning strike from Matias Soulé in the 90+3rd minute: Just before the end of stoppage time, in the 90+3rd minute, substitute Matias Soulé found the back of the net, bringing the entire Olimpico stadium to its feet (2-1).

Tactical shift and the impact of substitutes

The decisions made by the coaching staff at the right time proved decisive for the outcome of the match:

Soulé's heroism: Matias Soulé, who came on for Lulli in the 55th minute, significantly increased the tempo and eventually became the author of the golden goal that brought three points;

Squad changes: In the second half, the Roman club brought on Molina, Balerdi, Gilardi, and Castro to maximize their attacking threat;

Atalanta's surrender: Although Franck Kessié, Zappacosta, Zalewski, and Pašalić came off the bench for the visitors to try and hold the lead, a loss of concentration in the final minutes cost them dearly.

Serie A standings: 9 points in 3 rounds and absolute leadership

This dramatic comeback further solidified Roma's championship ambitions for the new season:

100 percent record: The Romans have won all of their first 3 rounds, occupying the top spot in the Serie A table with a total of 9 points;

Atalanta in 7th place: The Bergamo club, having dropped points, settled into 7th place in the standings with 6 points.

In your opinion, is this 180-second comeback by Roma after the 90th minute a sign of the team's championship spirit or the result of an unforgivable lapse in Atalanta's defense? How do you rate the heroics of the Matias Soulé and Mario Hermoso duo? Leave your thoughts in the comments!