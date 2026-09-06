Samsung Galaxy A18 4G leaked before launch: will the old model get more expensive

·17·Technology
Samsung Galaxy A18 4G leaked before launch: will the old model get more expensive

South Korean tech giant Samsung has fully revealed its new budget smartphone, the Galaxy A18 4G, ahead of its official launch. According to information released by Android Headlines, while the new device almost directly replicates the features of the previous generation, its price is expected to rise significantly. This situation is causing heated discussions in the tech market, as buyers will have to pay more for a gadget that has barely changed. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Based on the published renders and technical specifications, it can be said that the new Samsung Galaxy A18 4G does not differ much from the Galaxy A17 model in terms of appearance. However, a significant change is expected in terms of price. While the previous version was priced at around 200 euros, the new device is expected to cost up to 300 euros.

Technical specifications and performance

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, supporting Full HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The front of the display retains the Gorilla Glass Victus protective glass and the familiar waterdrop notch. It is also worth noting that the wide bezels around the screen and the thicker "chin" at the bottom remain.

The device's hardware remains unchanged, based on the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. The base version comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. For user convenience, there is an option to install microSD memory cards up to 2 TB.

Camera and battery capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the model is equipped with a triple main camera block. It includes a 50 MP main sensor, a 5 MP wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro camera. The front camera is traditionally placed in a small notch on the display. The gadget's dimensions are 164.4 × 77.9 × 7.7 mm, and it weighs 193 grams.

Regarding autonomy, the smartphone has received a 5000 mAh battery and 25 W wired charging technology. The body is protected against dust and moisture at the IP64 level. There are also Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3 adapters. The external design retains flat panels, a vertical camera block, and the Key Island element where the buttons are located. Samsung is also preparing to release a Galaxy A18 5G version that runs on a different processor.

SamsungGalaxy A18Android HeadlinesSmartphoneTechnology
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