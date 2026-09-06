Erling Haaland has highly praised Manchester City's summer transfer activity, expressing his admiration for the performance of the new signings. This was reported by Goal.com. Following a hard-fought victory over Coventry City, the Norwegian striker specifically highlighted the contributions of new team members Enzo Fernández and Iliman Ndiaye. These transfers marked a significant step for the club following the departure of Pep Guardiola and the exit of key figures like Rodri and Bernardo Silva. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

It is worth noting that Manchester City has had a successful start to the season, recording three wins in their first three Premier League matches. Nevertheless, the club is undergoing a transition period under new head coach Enzo Maresca. Significant squad changes and updates to the tactical style of play indicate that the team is in a rebuilding phase, though the management's work in the transfer market is being positively evaluated by experts.

Debut and adaptation of new players

Enzo Fernández was included in the starting lineup to replace Nico O'Reilly, who suffered an injury before the match. He proved himself on the pitch and was actively involved in the decisive goal-scoring situation. Additionally, Iliman Ndiaye drew attention with his dribbling and movement on the field. In an interview with the club's official media, Erling Haaland emphasized that both of them performed excellently.

"They both played a very good game," said Haaland. The Norwegian striker noted that while Fernández could not capitalize on his chances, he made useful contributions. He was also impressed by Ndiaye's skill in bypassing opponents. According to Haaland, it is a priority for these players to adapt to the team quickly and find the rhythm of the game.

Arsenal's superiority and the transition period

Although Manchester City is winning games, Erling Haaland acknowledged that at this stage, the reigning champions Arsenal possess a certain tactical and psychological advantage. Mikel Arteta has been building his squad for several years, and this stability has given the team cohesion. In Haaland's view, the current Manchester City is going through exactly that kind of formation phase.

"Arsenal have been playing together for a long time and have been building this over a long period, just like Manchester City when I first arrived," the striker added in an interview with Viaplay. Nevertheless, he expressed gratitude to the club's management for bringing in not only strong players but also individuals who fit well into the team.