Erling Haaland praises Manchester City transfers and acknowledges Arsenal's superiority

·23·Sport
Erling Haaland praises Manchester City transfers and acknowledges Arsenal's superiority

Erling Haaland has highly praised Manchester City's summer transfer activity, expressing his admiration for the performance of the new signings. This was reported by Goal.com. Following a hard-fought victory over Coventry City, the Norwegian striker specifically highlighted the contributions of new team members Enzo Fernández and Iliman Ndiaye. These transfers marked a significant step for the club following the departure of Pep Guardiola and the exit of key figures like Rodri and Bernardo Silva. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

It is worth noting that Manchester City has had a successful start to the season, recording three wins in their first three Premier League matches. Nevertheless, the club is undergoing a transition period under new head coach Enzo Maresca. Significant squad changes and updates to the tactical style of play indicate that the team is in a rebuilding phase, though the management's work in the transfer market is being positively evaluated by experts.

Debut and adaptation of new players

Enzo Fernández was included in the starting lineup to replace Nico O'Reilly, who suffered an injury before the match. He proved himself on the pitch and was actively involved in the decisive goal-scoring situation. Additionally, Iliman Ndiaye drew attention with his dribbling and movement on the field. In an interview with the club's official media, Erling Haaland emphasized that both of them performed excellently.

"They both played a very good game," said Haaland. The Norwegian striker noted that while Fernández could not capitalize on his chances, he made useful contributions. He was also impressed by Ndiaye's skill in bypassing opponents. According to Haaland, it is a priority for these players to adapt to the team quickly and find the rhythm of the game.

Arsenal's superiority and the transition period

Although Manchester City is winning games, Erling Haaland acknowledged that at this stage, the reigning champions Arsenal possess a certain tactical and psychological advantage. Mikel Arteta has been building his squad for several years, and this stability has given the team cohesion. In Haaland's view, the current Manchester City is going through exactly that kind of formation phase.

"Arsenal have been playing together for a long time and have been building this over a long period, just like Manchester City when I first arrived," the striker added in an interview with Viaplay. Nevertheless, he expressed gratitude to the club's management for bringing in not only strong players but also individuals who fit well into the team.

Erling HaalandManchester CityEnzo FernándezArsenalPremier League
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Maresca speaks openly about hard-fought victory over CoventryMaresca speaks openly about hard-fought victory over CoventryYesterday, 23:19Frank Lampard reflects on defeat against Manchester CityFrank Lampard reflects on defeat against Manchester CityYesterday, 23:14What rating did Husanov receive for his performance against Coventry?What rating did Husanov receive for his performance against Coventry?Yesterday, 23:11Enzo Fernández shines in Manchester City debutEnzo Fernández shines in Manchester City debutYesterday, 22:59Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billionRonaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billionYesterday, 22:04Aljamain Sterling blames UFC for Umar Nurmagomedov's knockoutAljamain Sterling blames UFC for Umar Nurmagomedov's knockoutYesterday, 21:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Leaving Nasaf? Ruziqul Berdiyev makes a surprise statement after defeat to Navbahor
Leaving Nasaf? Ruziqul Berdiyev makes a surprise statement after defeat to Navbahor
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)