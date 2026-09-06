How did Khamzat Chimaev defeat Tyron Woodley in freestyle wrestling? (video)

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How did Khamzat Chimaev defeat Tyron Woodley in freestyle wrestling? (video)

Famous fighters who once shook the UFC octagon tested their strength on the freestyle wrestling mat. At the main event of the 'Real American Freestyle' (RAF) promotion, hosted at the magnificent Mytishchi Arena in Moscow, Khamzat Chimaev faced former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. This high-profile clash, held under pure freestyle wrestling rules rather than MMA, ended unexpectedly fast—Chimaev pinned the experienced American wrestling master to the mat in the very first round, securing a clean victory.

94-second blitzkrieg: Absolute pressure and a clean win on the mat

The bout took place in a catchweight category of 195 pounds (approx. 88.4 kg), and Chimaev took full initiative from the opening seconds:

  • Quick 2-0 lead: Applying pressure as soon as the whistle blew, Chimaev used a powerful strike and push to force Woodley off the mat, taking a 2-0 lead early in the match;

  • Woodley's attack and counter-strike: When the former American champion lunged forward to level the score, taking a risk, Khamzat coolly countered his movement;

  • Devastating takedown and pin: Chimaev threw his opponent off balance, slammed him to the mat with a powerful shake, and at 1 minute and 34 seconds (94 seconds), pinned both of Woodley's shoulders to the ground, ending the match early with a clean victory — a pinfall.

A lesson for the American wrestling school: Woodley proved helpless in wrestling

Before stepping into MMA, Tyron Woodley was known as a high-level All-American freestyle wrestler in the US collegiate league (NCAA Division I). However:

  • Difference in levels: The aggressive pressure and heavy physical superiority of the Caucasian wrestling school proved too much for the 40-plus-year-old American veteran;

  • Defensive breakdown: Woodley's wealth of experience in takedown defense could not withstand Chimaev's unexpected and agile techniques.

2-0 in RAF promotion: Khamzat's run on the mat continues

This brilliant success marked an important milestone in Chimaev's new career in freestyle wrestling:

  • Second clean victory: Khamzat brought his record in this organization to 2-0;

  • Success after Danis: Prior to this, Chimaev had also defeated well-known athlete Dillon Danis in a grappling match within the RAF framework;

  • Universal skill: Dominating both in the octagon and on the pure wrestling mat, the fighter demonstrated his ability to defeat MMA stars under any set of rules.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev pinning Tyron Woodley in just 94 seconds proves he is world-class in pure wrestling, or has Woodley completely lost his form? Which famous opponent would you like to see Chimaev face in his next wrestling match? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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