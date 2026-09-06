Xiaomi 18 Fold and Pad 9 Pro Max will be sold exclusively in the Chinese market

·12·Technology
Xiaomi 18 Fold and Pad 9 Pro Max will be sold exclusively in the Chinese market

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi plans to sell its new flagship devices — the Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable smartphone and the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max tablet — exclusively in its domestic market. According to ixbt.com, these gadgets will not be released to the global market, and their sales will be limited to China. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This decision became known based on the company's software codes. Experts who analyzed the HyperOS 4 system codes determined that the new generation devices are intended specifically for consumers in the Asian country. This shows that the Xiaomi brand remains committed to its strategy of testing its advanced developments in its home market first.

New processor and flagship capabilities

One of the key features of these devices is the special chips used in them. According to reports, the new devices will run on the company's own new generation Xiaomi Xring O3 SoC (System on a Chip). A similar approach was previously used with the XRING O1 processor, and Xiaomi continues to present its custom processors in a limited way on the international stage.

Among these gadgets equipped with new technologies, the Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable smartphone will be the first to be introduced. The device combines a compact and convenient external screen with the capabilities of a wide internal display.

Technical specifications of the devices

According to ixbt.com, the Xiaomi 18 Fold will have the following impressive technical specifications:

  • The internal screen diagonal size is 7.58 inches
  • The external screen diagonal is 5.38 inches
  • Battery capacity provides 6000 mAh of power
  • Triple camera module with 200, 50, and 50 megapixels equipped with Leica optics
In addition to the smartphone, another large device running on this new processor was announced — the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max flagship tablet. This tablet is expected to attract users' attention not only with its high performance but also with its huge 13.3-inch screen.

It is also worth noting that both devices will be the first gadgets to run on the new generation HyperOS 4 operating system. The fact that these devices will not be officially delivered to global market users is causing discussions among technology enthusiasts.

XiaomiXiaomi 18 FoldHyperOSSmartphoneTablet
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Spacecraft returns from the ocean: Starship S40 arrives at TX baseSpacecraft returns from the ocean: Starship S40 arrives at TX baseToday, 02:29Samsung Galaxy A18 4G leaked before launch: will the old model get more expensiveSamsung Galaxy A18 4G leaked before launch: will the old model get more expensiveToday, 01:52Why laptop prices are rising: cost of key components reaches 70 percentWhy laptop prices are rising: cost of key components reaches 70 percentYesterday, 22:57Motorola prepares to launch a wide-format foldable smartphoneMotorola prepares to launch a wide-format foldable smartphoneYesterday, 22:24Tecno unveils a new conceptual smartphone with a bezel-less screenTecno unveils a new conceptual smartphone with a bezel-less screenYesterday, 21:26Samsung increases production of affordable smartphones amid memory crisisSamsung increases production of affordable smartphones amid memory crisisYesterday, 20:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations