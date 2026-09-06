Xiaomi 18 Fold and Pad 9 Pro Max will be sold exclusively in the Chinese market

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi plans to sell its new flagship devices — the Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable smartphone and the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max tablet — exclusively in its domestic market. According to ixbt.com, these gadgets will not be released to the global market, and their sales will be limited to China. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This decision became known based on the company's software codes. Experts who analyzed the HyperOS 4 system codes determined that the new generation devices are intended specifically for consumers in the Asian country. This shows that the Xiaomi brand remains committed to its strategy of testing its advanced developments in its home market first.

New processor and flagship capabilities

One of the key features of these devices is the special chips used in them. According to reports, the new devices will run on the company's own new generation Xiaomi Xring O3 SoC (System on a Chip). A similar approach was previously used with the XRING O1 processor, and Xiaomi continues to present its custom processors in a limited way on the international stage.

Among these gadgets equipped with new technologies, the Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable smartphone will be the first to be introduced. The device combines a compact and convenient external screen with the capabilities of a wide internal display.

Technical specifications of the devices

According to ixbt.com, the Xiaomi 18 Fold will have the following impressive technical specifications:

The internal screen diagonal size is 7.58 inches

The external screen diagonal is 5.38 inches

Battery capacity provides 6000 mAh of power

Triple camera module with 200, 50, and 50 megapixels equipped with Leica optics

In addition to the smartphone, another large device running on this new processor was announced — the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max flagship tablet. This tablet is expected to attract users' attention not only with its high performance but also with its huge 13.3-inch screen.

It is also worth noting that both devices will be the first gadgets to run on the new generation HyperOS 4 operating system. The fact that these devices will not be officially delivered to global market users is causing discussions among technology enthusiasts.