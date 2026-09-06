A Night of Sensations and Knockouts: UFC Fight Night 287 Main Card Results

The French capital, Paris, hosted the latest "UFC Fight Night 287" tournament, filled with unexpected results and intense confrontations. In an evening marked by fierce battles, our compatriot Nursulton Ruziboev, along with regional representatives like Tajikistan's Muhammad Naimov, saw Europe's top knockout artists enter the octagon. The main card clashes, remembered for lightning-fast first-round knockouts and controversial referee decisions, became the true climax of the tournament.

Ruziboev's clash with Page and unexpected strikes

The main event of the tournament, watched by millions of Uzbek fans, took place in the middleweight division:

Michael Page – Nursulton Ruziboev bout: Our compatriot fought with resilience against the English striking master for all 3 rounds. Although Nursulton successfully executed several takedowns, Page, who skillfully controlled the distance, secured the victory by judges' decision (29:28), ending Ruziboev's winning streak.

A tough night for Central Asian fighters: Featherweight fighter Muhammad Naimov from Tajikistan was overwhelmed by the dangerous Belgian fighter Losene Keita — Keita recorded a sensational victory by technical knockout in the very first round.

Fierce 1st-round knockouts: Debutants on the podium

For French fans, the most memorable aspect of the card was the bold steps taken by local stars:

Salahdine Parnasse's fantastic debut: One of Europe's most renowned MMA stars, Salahdine Parnasse, made a terrifying statement upon entering the organization by knocking out league veteran and experienced Dan Hooker in the very first round of his UFC debut.

Axel Sola's lightning strike: In another lightweight clash, Axel Sola knocked out his compatriot Fares Ziam in the first round, significantly boosting his position in the division.

UFC Fight Night 287: Official main card results

All central bouts of the evening concluded as follows:

Lightweight: Salahdine Parnasse defeated Dan Hooker via 1st-round knockout;

Lightweight: Axel Sola defeated Fares Ziam via 1st-round knockout;

Middleweight: Michael Page Nursulton Ruziboevwon by unanimous decision (points);

Welterweight: Daniil Donchenko defeated Punahele Soriano by judges' decision (points);

Featherweight: Curtis Campbell defeated Trevor Peek via submission in the 3rd round;

Featherweight: Losene Keita defeated Muhammad Naimov via 1st-round technical knockout.

Who do you think was the brightest fighter of the Paris tournament — Salahdine Parnasse, who entered the UFC world by taking down Dan Hooker, or Michael Page? What are your thoughts on our compatriot Nursulton Ruziboev's performance and the judges' decision? Leave your comments below!