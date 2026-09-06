Kompany Explains Why Kane and Olise Started on the Bench After Draw Against Schalke

In the 2nd round of the German Bundesliga, Munich's "Bayern" unexpectedly played an away match against "Schalke", recording a 0:0 draw and dropping their first valuable points of the new season. The fact that Harry Kane and Michael Olise, considered the Munich side's main attacking weapons, were left out of the starting lineup sparked sharp questions from fans and the German press. After the uncompromising match ended, Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany appeared before journalists at a press conference to explain in detail the real reasons behind the decision to leave the stars on the bench.

"A logical decision and a late vacation": Kompany explains the reasons for rotation

The Belgian specialist emphasized that the absence of the team leaders from the pitch was not tactical, but purely related to physical conditioning:

Leaders returning late: "It was simply a logical decision. They returned from vacation very late," Kompany noted, pointing out that Kane and Olise joined the pre-season preparation process late;

The weight of the match against "Osnabrück": "The German Cup match against 'Osnabrück' demanded a lot of physical effort from them. We wanted them to play in the cup match";

The decision-making phase: Taking the tight schedule into account, Kompany noted that he chose not to risk the players' health: "After that, I had to make the decision not to field them in the starting lineup for today's match."

"Not ready for full load": Strategy of avoiding risk

According to the specialist, overworking the stars could have led to major injuries:

Lack of optimal sports form: "They are not yet in optimal condition to handle a full load," the coach explained;

Caution at the start of the season: "Therefore, we decided to leave them on the bench," Kompany stated, adding that it is more important to keep the team leaders safe and healthy for the upcoming Champions League and the long marathon ahead.

0:0 score and the stuttering in "Bayern's" attack

Although this decision seemed correct from the coach's perspective, the picture on the pitch turned out quite differently:

Goalless away trip: The absence of Harry Kane and Michael Olise sharply reduced Bayern's sharpness in attack; the team lacked composure in breaking through Schalke's dense defense;

Loss in the standings: Dropping points as early as the second round, the Munich grand gave their title race competitors their first opportunity and found themselves under pressure.

In your opinion, did Vincent Kompany make the right call by leaving Harry Kane and Michael Olise on the bench, or would Bayern have secured all three points had they played? Is fatigue the only factor behind Munich's first stumble in the Bundesliga? Leave your thoughts in the comments!