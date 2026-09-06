Inter Miami Draws with Atlanta United — A Victory Slipped Away

·17·Sport
Inter Miami Draws with Atlanta United — A Victory Slipped Away

In the latest round of the North American MLS regular season, the clash in Fort Lauderdale provided fans with a true football thriller, a goal show, and penalty drama. The star-studded Inter Miamihosted Atlanta United at home and settled for a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Despite Lionel Messi's precision passing, Luis Suárez's continued brilliance, and an important goal from Casemiro, the hosts let a crucial victory slip away near the end of the match.

Goal Exchange: Messi's Assist and a Suárez Classic

The match was played at a high tempo with intense attacks from the opening minutes:

  • 32nd Minute: Assist from Messi, Goal from Casemiro: During a dangerous attack organized by the hosts, Lionel Messi delivered an accurate ball, and the newly signed Brazilian midfielder Casemiro found the back of the net to open the scoring (1-0);

  • 35th Minute: Quick Response from Almirón: Atlanta United leveled the score just three minutes later — Premier League veteran Miguel Almirón finished a dangerous attack for the visitors (1-1);

  • 45+1 Minute: Suárez's Goal: In stoppage time of the first half, following an active cross from Segovia, Luis Suárez showed agility in the penalty area to put Inter Miami back in the lead (2-1).

Penalty Drama: Almirón's Miss and Embolo's Composure

The second half was marked by a battle of nerves surrounding 11-meter spot kicks:

  • 73rd Minute: Missed Opportunity: In the 73rd minute, a penalty was awarded to Atlanta, but Miguel Almirón, stepping up to the spot, failed to capitalize and could not beat the hosts' goalkeeper;

  • 87th Minute: The Saving Strike: The visitors' relentless pressure resulted in another penalty late in the game — this time, the famous Swiss striker Breel Embolo made no mistake and brought the score to 2-2;

  • Late Pressure: Although Inter Miami pushed forward in the remaining minutes, the Atlanta defense prevented a winning goal.

MLS Standings: 2 Points Dropped in the Final Minutes

This hard-fought draw was an unexpected loss of points for Inter Miami:

  • Attacking Power vs. Defensive Lapses: While the attacking line led by Messi and Suárez made their mark again, defensive gaps and late-game penalties cost the team dearly;

  • Great Willpower from Atlanta: Despite trailing twice and missing a penalty, the visitors regained their composure at the end of the match to secure a valuable point.

Do you think Inter Miami's failure to hold the lead in the 87th minute was due to defensive disorganization or the intense pressure from Breel Embolo and Atlanta? Can the Messi and Suárez tandem lead Inter Miami to the championship this season? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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