“I rejected other offers”: Behruz Karimov reveals why he joined Lugano

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“I rejected other offers”: Behruz Karimov reveals why he joined Lugano

Talented Uzbekistan national team defender Behruz Karimov celebrated his debut on the European stage shortly after joining Swiss club Lugano. The defender, in the UEFA Conference League came off the bench in a crucial match against Maccabi Tel Aviv, contributing significantly to his team's advancement to the next round.

After the match, the Uzbek legionnaire gave a comprehensive interview to Lugano's official press service, revealing his adaptation to Europe, impressions of the World Cup, and personal plans.

“I chose Lugano among many offers”

Behruz Karimov reflected on his move to Europe and his decision regarding the choice of team:

  • Warm welcome and high motivation: “Lugano will serve as a springboard for me toward big football. I was welcomed very warmly at the club. I am happy to have joined this team. Since I was young, I have dreamed of playing for European teams, so my motivation is extremely high now;

  • Offers after the World Cup: After the World Cup matches, we received official offers from a number of foreign clubs. We studied them all in detail and ultimately found the Lugano option to be the most suitable,” the player said.

World Cup school, language learning, and a message to fans

The young defender spoke about the experience gained with the national team and his life off the pitch:

  • Fearless playing philosophy: “Participating in the World Cup was a huge school for me. On the pitch, I strive to shoot at the goal as much as possible and act without fear of anything. If I overcome the excitement, I can unleash my full potential;

  • Two foreign languages: Off the pitch, I like a calm environment. Currently, I am actively learning English and Italian to fully communicate with the team;

  • Call to fans: I ask Lugano fans to always support us. We will delight them with beautiful and winning games. Forward, Lugano!”

Long-term contract: Agreement until 2031

  • Transfer destination: The Uzbek defender was transferred from the Surkhon Termez club to the Swiss giant;

  • Contract duration: The Lugano management signed a long-term deal valid until June 30, 2031 with the young talent.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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