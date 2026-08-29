Silver Medal at the World Championships: Uzbek Female Athletes Reach the Podium

·28·Sport
Silver Medal at the World Championships: Uzbek Female Athletes Reach the Podium

The Uzbekistan national team has secured another medal at the Canoe Sprint World Championships. In the latest events of the prestigious competition held in Poland, our representatives reached the podium for the second time.

In the women's 200-meter canoe doubles event, Shokhsanam Sherzodova and Nilufar Zokirova finished second, winning the silver medal.

Sherzodova and Zokirova's significant result

Uzbek athletes recorded a strong performance in the 200-meter canoe doubles race, earning a place among the World Championship medalists.

According to the competition results:

  • Shokhsanam Sherzodova and Nilufar Zokirova — 2nd place;

  • distance — 200 meters;

  • event — canoe doubles;

  • result — silver medal.

This result marks another important international achievement for Uzbek rowing and canoeing.

Uzbekistan delegation wins second medal

The silver medal of Sherzodova and Zokirova is the Uzbekistan national team's second award at the World Championships in Poland.

A day earlier, Artur Guliyev also finished second in the men's 200-meter single canoe event.

Thus, the Uzbekistan delegation has consecutively won silver medals in the short-distance programs of the competition.

World Championships in Poland continue

The world's top athletes are participating in the Canoe Sprint World Championships hosted by the city of Poznan.

Uzbek athletes have been showing their strength in the fight for podium spots since the very first days of the competition.

Most notably, two silver medals in two days.

This result demonstrates the successful continuation of the national team's participation in the World Championships.

Now, focus shifts to the upcoming races

Uzbek athletes' participation in Poznan is not over yet. The team still has the opportunity to showcase their skills in several other events.

For now, the silver medal won by Shokhsanam Sherzodova and Nilufar Zokirova, along with Artur Guliyev's previous award, has added two World Championship medals to the Uzbekistan national team's tally.

Uzbek rowers have won silver for the second time in Poznan — the team is enriching its collection of awards at the World Championships.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Kevin De Bruyne reveals a major problem in Italian footballKevin De Bruyne reveals a major problem in Italian footballToday, 21:57Leandro Paredes criticizes FIFA suspensionLeandro Paredes criticizes FIFA suspensionToday, 21:31Uzbek El Clasico: Neftchi defeats Pakhtakor to reach the quarter-finalsUzbek El Clasico: Neftchi defeats Pakhtakor to reach the quarter-finalsToday, 21:28What is happening at Liverpool? Another points drop after the drama at Anfield!What is happening at Liverpool? Another points drop after the drama at Anfield!Today, 18:54Liu Ce knocks out opponent in 1st round of UFC debut in Shanghai (Video)Liu Ce knocks out opponent in 1st round of UFC debut in Shanghai (Video)Today, 18:34Silence in Shanghai: Denise Gomes knocks out top Chinese fighter in round 1Silence in Shanghai: Denise Gomes knocks out top Chinese fighter in round 1Today, 18:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)