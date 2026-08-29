Silver Medal at the World Championships: Uzbek Female Athletes Reach the Podium

The Uzbekistan national team has secured another medal at the Canoe Sprint World Championships. In the latest events of the prestigious competition held in Poland, our representatives reached the podium for the second time.

In the women's 200-meter canoe doubles event, Shokhsanam Sherzodova and Nilufar Zokirova finished second, winning the silver medal.

Sherzodova and Zokirova's significant result

Uzbek athletes recorded a strong performance in the 200-meter canoe doubles race, earning a place among the World Championship medalists.

According to the competition results:

Shokhsanam Sherzodova and Nilufar Zokirova — 2nd place ;

distance — 200 meters ;

event — canoe doubles ;

result — silver medal.

This result marks another important international achievement for Uzbek rowing and canoeing.

Uzbekistan delegation wins second medal

The silver medal of Sherzodova and Zokirova is the Uzbekistan national team's second award at the World Championships in Poland.

A day earlier, Artur Guliyev also finished second in the men's 200-meter single canoe event.

Thus, the Uzbekistan delegation has consecutively won silver medals in the short-distance programs of the competition.

World Championships in Poland continue

The world's top athletes are participating in the Canoe Sprint World Championships hosted by the city of Poznan.

Uzbek athletes have been showing their strength in the fight for podium spots since the very first days of the competition.

Most notably, two silver medals in two days.

This result demonstrates the successful continuation of the national team's participation in the World Championships.

Now, focus shifts to the upcoming races

Uzbek athletes' participation in Poznan is not over yet. The team still has the opportunity to showcase their skills in several other events.

For now, the silver medal won by Shokhsanam Sherzodova and Nilufar Zokirova, along with Artur Guliyev's previous award, has added two World Championship medals to the Uzbekistan national team's tally.

Uzbek rowers have won silver for the second time in Poznan — the team is enriching its collection of awards at the World Championships.