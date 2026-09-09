Sindarov brings Anand to his knees again: now a decisive duel...

·1·Sport
Sindarov brings Anand to his knees again: now a decisive duel...

At the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League in Bengaluru, India, featuring a million-dollar prize fund, our compatriot Javokhir Sindarov has achieved another major victory.

The Uzbekistan grandmaster played twice in a single round, first drawing with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave before defeating five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand. Most intriguingly, Sindarov managed to beat Anand for the second time within the framework of this tournament.

These results allowed the Fyers American Gambits team to climb sharply in the standings.

Sindarov superior to Anand once again

In their second match, the Fyers American Gambits tested their strength against the PBG Alaskan Knights, led by Viswanathan Anand.

The contest ended with a score of 12:9 in favor of Sindarov's team. One of the team's key victories was secured by Javokhir himself.

Playing with the black pieces, Sindarov defeated chess legend Viswanathan Anand once more.

Notably, Javokhir had also beaten Anand in the first round of the tournament.

Thus, the Uzbek chess player became one of the few to defeat the five-time world champion twice during the course of a single competition.

Earlier draw with Vachier-Lagrave

The first match of the day proved quite challenging for the Fyers American Gambits.

The team lost 6:11 to the CheQ Mumba Masters club, led by Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Nevertheless, Sindarov showed a worthy performance on his board against French grandmaster Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, concluding the match in a draw.

Another representative of the team, Bibisara Assaubayeva, also shared the point with Harika Dronavalli.

Sindarov brings Anand to his knees again: now a decisive duel...

The standings changed completely overnight

Following yesterday's results, the situation improved significantly for the Fyers American Gambits.

Team

Points

Fyers American Gambits

9

Alpine Apl Pipers

9

CheQ Mumba Masters

9

Ganges Grandmasters

9

Triveni Continental Kings

6

PBG Alaskan Knights

6

A day ago, Sindarov's team was in third place with 6 points. Now, thanks to tiebreaks, they have become the tournament leaders with 9 points.

The Alpine Sg Pipers, led by Magnus Carlsen, also occupy second place with 9 points.

Sindarov brings Anand to his knees again: now a decisive duel...

Sindarov's opponent today — Firouzja

Another serious test now lies ahead for Javokhir Sindarov.

Today, the Fyers American Gambits will face the Triveni Continental Kings, who are currently in last place with 6 points.

The central duel of this match will be under the special spotlight of chess fans:

Javokhir Sindarov — Alireza Firouzja.

The well-known grandmaster representing France also needs a victory to push his team higher.

Sindarov brings Anand to his knees again: now a decisive duel...

Who is in Sindarov's team?

This season, Javokhir Sindarov is playing on the first — Icon board for the Fyers American Gambits.

Among his teammates are:

  • Bibisara Assaubayeva from Kazakhstan;

  • Daniil Dubov from Russia;

  • Nihal Sarin from India;

  • Marc'Andria Maurizzi from France;

  • international master Sara Khadem from Spain.

Such a lineup allows the team to contend among the strongest collectives in the tournament.

Another major clash at the million-dollar tournament

Six teams are competing for the million-dollar total prize fund at the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League in Bengaluru.

For now, the Fyers American Gambits have taken the lead. However, the gap between the top spots is very small — several teams have accumulated 9 points.

Therefore, today's Sindarov-Firuzouja duel may be of decisive importance not only as a personal confrontation between the players, but also for the entire standings.

Having beaten Anand once again yesterday and led his team to the top, Sindarov will now sit at the board against Firouzja. Can the Uzbekistan grandmaster bring the Fyers American Gambits another step closer to the championship with a win today?

ШахматТех Махиндра Глобал Шахмат ЛигасиЖавоҳир СиндаровВишванатан АнандFyers American GambitsМиллион долларлик мукофотБангалор
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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