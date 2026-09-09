Fury's latest trick fails: Usyk's team flatly rejects the offer

The former heavyweight world champion, the sensational British boxer Tyson Fury after negotiations for the anticipated fight with his compatriot Anthony Joshua hit a dead end again, turned his attention back to Oleksandr UsykHe expressed a desire to complete the trilogy with the Ukrainian superstar in November and issued a public challenge. However, Usyk's team reacted coldly and sharply to the 'Gypsy King's' initiative, putting him in his place. So, why didn't Oleksandr's representatives take Fury's offer seriously, and which dangerous knockout artist is in the former undisputed champion's future plans? At the end of the article, we reveal the main intrigue — the sharp statement from Usyk's team, the reason for relinquishing all belts, and the exact date of the upcoming super-fight.

“Usyk is not a backup option”: A sharp response to the Briton's challenge

Oleksandr Usyk's coaching staff and management dismissed Fury's words as just another PR stunt:

Not being a secondary option: The Ukrainian boxer's sports director, Sergey Lapin, openly stated that Usyk would never be a 'backup option' to replace Fury's failed plans;

Tired of empty talk: Lapin emphasized that Oleksandr is always ready for big fights, but serious intentions should be proven not by empty statements on social media and in the press, but by concrete contracts and official offers;

Distrust of the November bout: It was pointed out that Fury's initiative to enter the ring in November had no official basis from a professional standpoint.

“Usyk is not a backup option for Tyson. Oleksandr is always open to big challenges, but serious intentions must be confirmed by concrete offers, not sensational statements in the press,” the famous Sky Sports publication quotes Lapin as saying.

Two defeats in 2024 and a rivalry that became history

Fury's desire to clash with Usyk once again is explained by his previous painful defeats:

The first fight and undisputed championship: In the initial historic fight held in 2024, Usyk defeated Tyson by a judges' decision, becoming the first undisputed world heavyweight champion in 25 years;

Dominance in the rematch: In the second encounter organized shortly after, the Ukrainian boxer defeated his British rival again on points, successfully defending all his belts;

Relinquishing the belts: In the summer of this year, Oleksandr Usyk announced that he had conquered all peaks in the sport and voluntarily relinquished all his championship belts.

A new terrifying clash in the spring of 2027

The biggest question that interested many boxing fans was who would be the next opponent for Usyk, who had given up his belts, and when he would return to the ring. The most important conclusion is that, Oleksandr Usyk no longer wants to waste time with Fury. Currently, his team is bringing negotiations with the terrifying American knockout artist Deontay Wilder to the final stage. The clash between the two great boxers is planned to take place in March of next year, and this confrontation is expected to be another unforgettable fight in heavyweight history.

Do you think it was the right decision for Oleksandr Usykto choose a fight against Deontay Wilder instead of giving Tyson Fury a third chance? Can Usyk withstand Wilder's terrifying punches and win again next March? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments and share this important boxing news with combat sports fans!