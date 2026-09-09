Erling Haaland equals record and secures Manchester City victory

·84·Sport
Erling Haaland equals record and secures Manchester City victory

On Tuesday evening, as part of the Champions League league phase, Manchester City visited Portugal's Porto. In a tough encounter, the English side triumphed 2-0, continuing their successful run this season. Striker Erling Haaland played a decisive role in the team's victory by scoring a brace. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Despite the intense atmosphere at the Estadio do Dragao and strong pressure from the opponent, the 'Citizens' maintained their dominance until the end of the match. Although the hosts played at a high tempo in the first half and caused some discomfort, Haaland opened the scoring with a precise header. Near the end of the game, the Norwegian striker scored a second goal from close range to seal the match.

A difficult battle and an important victory

In an interview with Amazon Prime, Erling Haaland noted that the game was very difficult. According to him, there was a fierce battle for every inch of the pitch between the players, and the opposing team played very impressively.

"It was a very tough battle, player-to-player. They are a great team and play great football, so you have to admire them," the striker said. He added that in high-pressure conditions, one is required to deliver results on the biggest stage, and the team managed to do exactly that today.

Equaling Aguero's record

According to ixbt.com, the two goals in this match marked Erling Haaland's 36th goal for Manchester City in the Champions League. Thus, having played in only 40 matches, he equaled the record of club legend Sergio Aguero and now shares the title of the team's all-time top scorer in Europe's prestigious tournament.

Speaking about the atmosphere and demands within the team, the striker emphasized that excellence is always required in the Manchester City dressing room. "We have to demand a lot from each other, we have to win. At Manchester City, there is always a demand to win and lift trophies," the Norwegian concluded.

Erling HaalandManchester CityPortoChampions LeagueSergio Aguero
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ayyoub Bouaddi Shines in Porto and Earns Team PraiseAyyoub Bouaddi Shines in Porto and Earns Team PraiseToday, 10:11Jose Mourinho reveals the secret behind the victory over InterJose Mourinho reveals the secret behind the victory over InterToday, 10:10Maresca speaks about the important away victory against PortoMaresca speaks about the important away victory against PortoToday, 10:06Enzo Fernández praises Erling HaalandEnzo Fernández praises Erling HaalandToday, 09:55Lionel Messi is set to acquire Spanish club CD EldenseLionel Messi is set to acquire Spanish club CD EldenseToday, 09:37Zinedine Zidane backs Lionel Messi for the 2026 Ballon d'OrZinedine Zidane backs Lionel Messi for the 2026 Ballon d'OrToday, 09:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev