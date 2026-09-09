Erling Haaland equals record and secures Manchester City victory

On Tuesday evening, as part of the Champions League league phase, Manchester City visited Portugal's Porto. In a tough encounter, the English side triumphed 2-0, continuing their successful run this season. Striker Erling Haaland played a decisive role in the team's victory by scoring a brace. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Despite the intense atmosphere at the Estadio do Dragao and strong pressure from the opponent, the 'Citizens' maintained their dominance until the end of the match. Although the hosts played at a high tempo in the first half and caused some discomfort, Haaland opened the scoring with a precise header. Near the end of the game, the Norwegian striker scored a second goal from close range to seal the match.

A difficult battle and an important victory

In an interview with Amazon Prime, Erling Haaland noted that the game was very difficult. According to him, there was a fierce battle for every inch of the pitch between the players, and the opposing team played very impressively.

"It was a very tough battle, player-to-player. They are a great team and play great football, so you have to admire them," the striker said. He added that in high-pressure conditions, one is required to deliver results on the biggest stage, and the team managed to do exactly that today.

Equaling Aguero's record

According to ixbt.com, the two goals in this match marked Erling Haaland's 36th goal for Manchester City in the Champions League. Thus, having played in only 40 matches, he equaled the record of club legend Sergio Aguero and now shares the title of the team's all-time top scorer in Europe's prestigious tournament.

Speaking about the atmosphere and demands within the team, the striker emphasized that excellence is always required in the Manchester City dressing room. "We have to demand a lot from each other, we have to win. At Manchester City, there is always a demand to win and lift trophies," the Norwegian concluded.