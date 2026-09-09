Huawei introduces the new Mobile WiFi 6 Pro router

·43·Technology
Huawei introduces the new Mobile WiFi 6 Pro router

Chinese technology giant Huawei has launched its latest and most advanced device, the Mobile WiFi 6 Pro mobile router. According to ixbt.com, this new generation portable internet device is attracting user attention with its expanded functionality and high-tech capabilities, and pre-orders are currently being accepted in the Chinese market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

One of the most important and notable features of this gadget is its ability to work without a physical SIM card. The device's body features an integrated, built-in SIM card from Huawei, allowing users to access mobile internet without any additional hassle.

Expanded capabilities and connection quality

Users can conveniently check their remaining internet traffic and easily activate suitable tariff plans using the Huawei Smart Life app. Furthermore, integration with the Skyroam service provides special convenience for those traveling abroad.

According to the company's statement, when traveling to foreign countries, users are provided with high-speed connection capabilities to local cellular networks without the need to swap traditional SIM cards. The router supports Huawei-developed high-speed 5G networks and three-carrier aggregation.

Technical specifications and display

To ensure stable and high-quality signal reception, nine omnidirectional antennas are installed, guaranteeing uniform circular coverage. Internet is distributed to connected devices via Wi-Fi 6+ technology, with a combined maximum speed across both bands reaching 3570 Mbps.

The front panel of the router features a compact 1.75-inch AMOLED touchscreen. Through this display, users can directly monitor connection status, remaining traffic volume, and other important indicators, eliminating the need to use a smartphone every time to check basic parameters.

Housed in a thin body just 12 mm thick is a massive 7000 mAh battery. According to the manufacturer, a full charge is sufficient for 12 hours of continuous autonomous operation, and the starting price in the Chinese market is 1549 yuan, or approximately 230 USD.

HuaweiMobile WiFi 6 ProRouterWi-Fi 6Technology
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Abror Shuhratov
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