In the very first round of the new UEFA Champions League season, Manchester City's main weapon in recent years, Erling Haaland has officially set another historic milestone. In the match against Portuguese side Porto, the Norwegian striker scored twice, not only securing a confident 2-0 victory for his team but also climbing to 7th place in the list of all-time top scorers in the continent's premier club competition. His terrifying efficiency, averaging a goal per game, continues to amaze the football world. So, whose record did Haaland break, and which legends of world football stand ahead of him? At the end of the article, you will find the main intrigue — the list of the greatest snipers in UCL history and all the details regarding the only major rival still playing in the tournament.

Thomas Müller surpassed: 59 goals in 59 matches!

The statistics of the Norwegian "goal machine" show phenomenal figures rarely seen in modern football:

A brace against Porto: In the first round of the competition's league phase, Haaland fully demonstrated his skill, deciding the fate of the match with two precise strikes;

Flawless 100% efficiency: After this match, the forward's tally in the Champions League reached 59 goals in 59 matches — meaning at least one goal per game;

Overtaking a Munich legend: With this result, he surpassed German and Bayern Munich icon Thomas Müller. Müller needed 163 appearances to score 57 goals.

"Erling Haaland's ability to score at such a speed and reach the 59-goal mark in just 59 games has set a completely new standard in the annals of the Champions League," sports reviews state.

The greatest snipers in UCL history: Who is waiting for Haaland?

Haaland, who occupies 7th place on the list, is now only behind legendary scorers whose names are written in golden letters in football history:

Raúl González and Kylian Mbappé — both strikers have 71 goals to their name;

Karim Benzema — author of 90 goals in the competition;

Robert Lewandowski — in third place with 109 goals;

Lionel Messi — in second place with 129 goals;

Cristiano Ronaldo — remains the absolute record holder of the competition with 140 goals.

The historic race with Mbappé

The most important question interesting many football fans is whether Haaland can overtake these legends and who will remain his main rival in the Champions League. The most important conclusion is that, among these top 7 scorers, only two players — Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé — are currently continuing their active careers in the Champions League. All other legends (Ronaldo, Messi, Benzema, Raúl) have left Europe or retired. This means that in the coming years, an uncompromising historic race will take place between Haaland and Mbappé to claim Cristiano Ronaldo's throne of 140 goals.

Do you think Erling Haaland can break Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 140 goals before the end of his career and become the greatest scorer in UCL history? Can Mbappé outperform him in this race? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important historic record news with all football fans!