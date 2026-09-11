Justin Gaethje reveals the secret behind Islam Makhachev's greatness

A star of the octagon known for the world's most brutal and bloody fights, 37-year-old Justin Gaethje, whom fans call "The Highlight," has made a rare, sincere, and sensational statement in the MMA world. The American fighter, who only cares about knocking out opponents and spectacular "martial arts" in the octagon, explained why he is a huge fan of the master of the ground game Islam MakhachevHe openly admitted to being a huge fan of his. This respect between two champions with completely opposite fighting styles is not just about sports, but a high tribute to human resilience and iron discipline. So, what does America's most aggressive fighter see in the phenomenon of Makhachev and Dagestani wrestlers, how did Islamic upbringing and the Sambo school harden these champions, and how did Gaethje's heartfelt words resonate in the MMA world?

Triumph and Recognition: A brutal fighter's unexpected confession

Gaethje's words, having walked a path full of victories in the MMA world, stunned the sports community:

“I love winners”: Justin Gaethje emphasized that he always respects strong individuals who win, and that is exactly why he is a big fan of Islam Makhachev;

Spectacle vs. Reality: Although Gaethje does not consider Makhachev's style his favorite as a spectator, he expressed his respect for his absolute dominance in the octagon;

High Respect: Even though his fighting style is based entirely on wrestling, the fact that Makhachev remains invincible in his weight class and is recognized by his opponents proves his greatness.

“How did it all start?”: The arduous path through mud and snow

The peak reached by Islam Makhachev and his teammates did not happen by accident — it is built on years of hardship:

Sambo training starting from childhood: As Gaethje specifically noted, these guys have been practicing combat Sambo since childhood, perfecting choking and joint-lock techniques over the years;

The tough school in the mountains: Not modern luxury gyms, but hard labor in the Dagestani mountains, lifting stones, and hardening in cold conditions created an invincible physical foundation in them;

Arduous patience: Giving up all distractions and dedicating their entire lives to the gym turned them into the most fearsome force in the MMA world.

Unbreakable will and turning point: The power of faith and iron discipline

Justin Gaethje's most surprising confession was about the lifestyle and beliefs of Dagestani fighters:

A life completely free of harmful habits: “Besides, they are Muslim. They have never drunk alcohol or smoked in their lives,” Gaethje emphasized;

Unmatched discipline: Daily prayers, spiritual purity, and abstaining from the forbidden have brought not only their bodies but also their willpower to an unbreakable level;

Rightful victories: In the opinion of the American star, every championship belt and achievement that Makhachev possesses is the worthy fruit of such a pure and disciplined life.

“The fact that these guys have been doing Sambo since they were kids plays a big role. Plus, they are Muslim. They’ve never drank or smoked. Their discipline is unmatched. He is absolutely deserving of all the awards and achievements he has,” Justin Gaethje emphasized.

Historical benchmark and an example for a whole generation

Makhachev's career and this statement by Gaethje are a great lesson for the modern sports world. In an era dominated by entertainment, sensational press conferences, and advertisements, it has been proven that a clean lifestyle, hard work, and loyalty to religious values can lead an athlete to the top of the world's strongest league. Such an impartial recognition from an octagon legend like Gaethje shows once again that Islam Makhachev is not only a strong fighter but also a symbol of willpower and manners for millions of young people.

In your opinion, how much does high discipline and staying away from harmful habits in an athlete's life affect their victories in the octagon? Do you agree with this high praise Justin Gaethje gave to Islam Makhachev? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this touching analysis, which reflects true resilience and sports heroism, with all your friends and MMA fans!