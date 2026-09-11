In Chirchiq, a truck trailer carrying a large combine harvester crashes into a residential house (video)

A horrific traffic accident in one of the residential districts of Chirchiq, Tashkent region, shocked the city's residents. A heavy truck transporting a large-sized, multi-tonne agricultural combine harvester suddenly lost control and crashed into the wall of a residential house on the roadside. The collision was so powerful that part of the house's roof and walls were turned into ruins, and the vehicle crashed deep into the courtyard. Following the incident, traffic on the road was completely restricted, and emergency services were deployed to the area. What did the investigation team find out, why did the giant truck veer off the road at a turn, and what awaits the owners of the damaged house?

Shock detail: A red combine harvester smashes through a concrete barrier and destroys a slate roof

Footage from the scene clearly shows the dangerous scale of the crash:

Machinery crashing through the wall: A huge red agricultural combine loaded onto the transport platform smashed with force into the slate roof and wall structure of the house;

Destroyed bricks and roof: The entrance area and roof beams of the house were crushed under the cabin and front part of the combine, with heaps of bricks scattered across the courtyard;

Miraculous survival: Whether there were people inside the house or pedestrians on the sidewalk at the moment of the incident is currently being thoroughly investigated by the relevant authorities;

Tilted trailer: The heavy multi-axle special trailer came to a stop tilted, resting against the concrete barriers on the roadside.

Chronology and traces: Dangerous turn and emergency road closure

Initial observations and traces at the scene reveal the chain of the disaster:

Complex route of heavy loads: The truck transporting large agricultural machinery was passing through a relatively narrow and dangerous turning section within the residential settlement;

Loss of control: Due to a miscalculated turning distance or a shift in the trailer's central balance, the truck headed directly towards the residential building;

Suspension of traffic: Following the disaster, the entire section of the road was blocked; traffic police officers immediately rerouted traffic to bypass roads;

Mobilization of special equipment: Cranes and evacuation vehicles were called to the area to separate the crushed house structure from the combine and transport platform.

Behind the scenes: A logistical error or driver negligence?

During the investigation, experts are raising several key suspicions and questions:

Weight and dimension standards: Was there an official permit to transport a giant combine of this size through narrow residential streets?

Where was the escort patrol? Usually, special escort vehicles are required to ensure safety when transporting such non-standard and bulky loads;

Driver's condition: The driver's fatigue level, potential malfunctions in the vehicle's braking system, and speed limits are being examined by experts.

Tearful masks: The problem of heavy truck traffic within the city

This incident is not just an accidental traffic accident, but an exposure of how weak the control over the movement of large machinery in residential areas is. As seen in the footage, residential buildings are located very close to the road, and there are no sturdy protective barriers on the roadside. It turned out that heavy transport vehicles deviating from designated routes and entering inner streets put the lives of local residents in real danger every day.

In your opinion, who is more to blame for this disaster in Chirchiq: the officials who allowed a non-standard sized load to pass through a residential area, or the negligent driver? Isn't it time to completely ban the movement of heavy trucks and combine harvesters on inner city streets? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this urgent investigation on city safety with your loved ones!