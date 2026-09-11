Girl from Kashkadarya marries a guy from Pakistan (video)

Videos capturing the wedding of a girl from Kashkadarya and a guy from Pakistan have spread across social media. According to information provided in the video captions, on September 3, a girl named Venera, who lives in the Kamashi district, married a guy named Hamza from Pakistan.

Reports note that the young couple's wedding was held at one of the banquet halls in the Kashkadarya region based on Uzbek national traditions. The footage shows the couple's close friends and relatives celebrating these joyful moments together.

At the wedding, the groom also adapted to the Uzbek atmosphere, dancing when the song "O‘yna, kuyov" (Dance, Groom) played. This became another joyful moment for the wedding guests, especially the young couple's relatives.

The marriage of representatives of different nationalities is drawing widespread attention as an event demonstrating mutual respect and closeness between the two sides.

We also wish Venera and Hamza family happiness, affection, harmony, and a long life together. Congratulations on your wedding!