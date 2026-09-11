Shirt designed to deceive artificial intelligence cameras created

·22·World
Shirt designed to deceive artificial intelligence cameras created

Berlin-based artist and digital creator Simon Weckert has created a shirt called "Digital Camouflage" designed to deceive AI-based object detection systems.

The bright colors and special patterns on the shirt are designed to make it difficult for computer vision algorithms to detect a human figure. Unlike traditional camouflage, the design is tailored to how AI analyzes images rather than the human eye.

Weckert tested the pattern repeatedly using an object detection system called YOLO. At each stage, the pattern was modified to lower the system's confidence in identifying the person as a "human." As a result, in some tests, the person wearing the shirt went undetected by the system.

However, this does not mean the shirt makes a person "invisible" to all AI cameras. Its effectiveness depends on the algorithm and camera system being used.

The "Digital Camouflage" project is viewed as an artistic experiment aimed at drawing attention to the issue of privacy at a time when AI-powered video surveillance technologies are expanding.

The price of the shirt is estimated in various sources to be around $75–$88 . Weckert is also known for his previous project where he created a fake traffic jam on Google Maps by carrying 99 smartphones in a wagon.

People walking on a pedestrian crossing under a surveillance camera.
Digital CamouflageArtificial IntelligenceCamouflageObject DetectionVideo SurveillanceBerlinSimon Weckert
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