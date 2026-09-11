Famous Greek singer Giorgos Mazonakis passes away at the age of 54

Famous Greek singer Giorgos Mazonakis passed away on September 9 at the age of 54. While the singer was at a private medical facility in Athens, his heart stopped beating, and he was rushed to the "Elpis" hospital by ambulance.

Reports indicate that Mazonakis had visited the private medical facility to undergo a scheduled plasmapheresis procedure. However, a direct causal link between this procedure and his death has not yet been confirmed.

According to the hospital, the singer was brought in at 4:45 PM on September 9, unresponsive and with no detectable pulse. Doctors performed resuscitation measures, but it was impossible to save his life. The time of death was recorded as 5:40 PM.

Currently, the Athens police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the singer's death. A doctor who worked at the private medical facility has also given testimony as part of the investigation.

Giorgos Mazonakis was born in 1972 and had been active in the Greek music scene for over 30 years. He was considered one of the most prominent singers of the Greek laiko genre.