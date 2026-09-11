Sindarov's Great Rise: Uzbek Grandmaster at the Second Spot of World Chess

Just yesterday, he was fighting to solidify his place among the strongest names in world chess. Today, Javohir Sindarov's name is recorded as the world's No. 2 chess player in the live rapid ratings.

The Uzbek grandmaster defeated another strong opponent, French chess player Alireza Firouzja, within the Global Chess League. This victory not only gave his team a decisive advantage but also had a significant impact on Sindarov's live rapid rating.

As a result, our compatriot +10.6 rating points earned, bringing his total to 2742.6 points and jumping four spots at once. Now, only chess legend Magnus Carlsen is ahead of him.

One game — the fate of a team

The game against Firouzja was not just a regular rating match.

Sindarov's victory for the Ganges Grandmasters was of decisive importance. While the team's other board matches ended in draws, it was the Uzbek grandmaster's win that secured the overall lead for the team. The Indian Express also noted this result as an important step in the Gambits' fight for a high position in the competition.

This is where Sindarov's true heroism was revealed: at the most critical moment when the team needed a win, he took personal responsibility.

His path is not easy

For Javohir Sindarov, this result is not a random explosion.

The 20-year-old Uzbek grandmaster has recently been competing on equal terms with the world's strongest chess players. In the Global Chess League itself, he had previously achieved an important victory over chess legend Viswanathan Anand.

Most interestingly, this rise is happening against the backdrop of the highest-level opponents.

On one hand, he is beating experienced champions like Anand, and on the other, he is leaving behind the strongest stars of modern chess like Firouzja.

This is no longer a story about a simple 'talented young chess player'.

Sindarov is claiming his place in the elite.

Rating jump: 4 spots in an instant

After the victory over Firouzja, Sindarov's live rapid rating 2742.6 reached points.

The top five in the live rankings at that moment looked like this:

Rank Chess player Rapid rating 1 Magnus Carlsen 2806.5 2 Javohir Sindarov 2742.6 3 Ian Nepomniachtchi 2740.2 4 Hikaru Nakamura 2738.0 5 Alireza Firouzja 2736.8

Sindarov's +10.6 result lifted him four spots at once. Local sources also noted this indicator.

At the same time, live ratings can change quickly depending on the results of the games. For example, on the next updated page of 2700chess, Sindarov is shown in a lower position due to other results.

Therefore, 2nd place — should be understood as the state of the live rating immediately after this specific game as.

Even the strongest recognize him specially

Sindarov's growth is not going unnoticed by the biggest stars of world chess.

In the match against Magnus Carlsen within the Global Chess League, the Uzbek grandmaster put up serious resistance against the Norwegian champion and recorded a draw.

After that game, Carlsen highly praised Sindarov's positional understanding and play. The Indian Express wrote that Carlsen assessed him as a balanced chess player with 'no obvious weaknesses'.

This recognition itself shows where Sindarov has arrived.

Because here, his game is not being evaluated by a simple fan, but by one of the greatest players in chess history .

The biggest test for Sindarov is still ahead

Although the successes in the Global Chess League are becoming a great psychological and sports experience for Javohir, the most important event of the season is still ahead.

The Uzbek grandmaster is preparing for a match against the current world champion D. Gukesh for the world title. This encounter is awaited with great interest in the chess world.

In this sense, every major victory of Sindarov in the Global Chess League gives him not only rating points, but also confidence and experience before the world championship .

Now only Carlsen remains

Sindarov's victory yesterday brought him behind Carlsen in the rankings.

There is still a big gap between them: 2806.5 — 2742.6.

But a few days ago, this picture was different. Sindarov was still a chess player fighting for high places. Now, his name is mentioned alongside superstars like Carlsen, Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura, and Firouzja.

This is not a result that appeared overnight.

This is the result of skill built over years, not losing oneself under pressure, and not being afraid of the strongest opponents.

Not a rebirth, but a self-manifestation

If Javohir Sindarov's current rise can be called a 'rebirth', it does not mean that he disappeared in chess and then returned, but that he is manifesting his true potential at a new level .

Standing on the same stage with names like Anand, Firouzja, and Carlsen is no longer an extraordinary situation for him.

Uzbekistan's Javohir Sindarov is heading towards the highest peaks of world chess. And for now, only one name remains in his path — Magnus Carlsen.