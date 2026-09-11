The famous 31-year-old Kazakh star, known among fans as the "Nomad," who remains undefeated in the welterweight division of the UFC, the world's most prestigious fighting organization, Shavkat Rakhmonov has captured everyone's attention with an unexpected and sincere statement. Having fought 19 bouts in the octagon, finishing 18 of them early via knockout or submission, the hero revealed details of his personal meetings with the number one person in his country — President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Despite his immense fame and high-level state recognition, the fighter's words, reflecting his continued simplicity and humility, have won the hearts of millions of fans.

So, how many times has Rakhmonov met the president, has he asked for help to solve personal problems, and how did the path from simple gyms to the pinnacle of the octagon turn him into a national hero?

Triumph and Recognition: The absolute record of the undefeated "Nomad"

Shavkat Rakhmonov's statistics in modern mixed martial arts are considered a unique phenomenon in world sports:

19 wins in 19 fights: Having started his professional MMA career in October 2014, the fighter has not yet tasted the bitterness of a single defeat;

18 early finishes: The "Nomad," who does not let his opponents last the full rounds in the octagon, has secured victories in 18 clashes via pure knockout or submission;

From M-1 Global belt to UFC elite: He became the M-1 Global welterweight champion and, after successfully defending his title, became a top contender for the championship in the world's strongest league.

«How did it all begin?»: The hard years spent in mud and sweat

Behind the success of Shavkat, who today enjoys the recognition of millions and the applause of heads of state, lies immense resilience and a modest life:

Will forged in hardship: In the early years of his professional career, he entered the ring relying solely on his own strength, training in simple gyms without any financial support;

National identity and determination: Embodying the nomadic spirit, resilience, and fighting traditions of his people, he has proudly raised his flag in international arenas;

The product of honest labor: Every success in his career was achieved not through connections or sponsors, but through hundreds of hours of hard training and sweat.

Unbreakable will and the turning point: Meeting the President and a lesson in humility

Rakhmonov ALF Global responded to a question about his relationship with the head of state in an interview on his YouTube channel with great culture and humility:

«I know him personally»: The fighter confirmed that he has met the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in person and has seen him face-to-face two or three times;

No requests or benefits: When asked by the journalist, "Has the President helped you solve any issues?", the fighter laughed and gave a firm denial;

The philosophy of self-reliance: The principle of not using acquaintances with high-ranking people and overcoming his problems through his own hard work rather than at the expense of the head of state once again demonstrated his true masculine character.

«Yes, yes, I know him personally. I have seen him two or three times. Has the President helped me solve any issues? No, no, no (laughs). We haven't reached that point yet,» emphasized Shavkat Rakhmonov.

A historic record and the pride of the entire region

At 31, standing at the pinnacle of mixed martial arts, Shavkat Rakhmonov's simplicity and high discipline serve as a great example for the youth of Central Asia. He is writing his history not only as an invincible force in the octagon but also as a true hero in life who believes in his own strength and sweat. Ahead of him lies the decisive fight for the UFC belt and new historic milestones.

Do you think it is a true masculine virtue for an athlete to remain humble at the peak of fame and not use their acquaintance with heads of state for personal gain? Do you believe Shavkat Rakhmonov's 19-fight undefeated streak will soon culminate in a UFC belt? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this article, which reflects the "Nomad's" life philosophy, with your friends and MMA fans!