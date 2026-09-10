Why Islam Makhachev Cannot Win a Third UFC Title

In the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), one of the biggest sensations in UFC history is the two-division champion Islam Makhachev's potential to win a championship belt in a third weight class is sparking heated debate. Having conquered the lightweight and welterweight divisions to become an absolute star of the organization, the Dagestani fighter's plan to move up to the middleweight (up to 84 kg) division is in the spotlight. However, the undefeated UFC wrestling star and talented American fighter Bo Nickal has strongly opposed this sensational idea, openly stating that this step is completely unrealistic for Makhachev. So, why did the American fighter doubt Makhachev's chances, what is the real physical difference in the middleweight division, and are Islam's MMA stats enough for this? At the end of the article, we will present all the details regarding the main intrigue — the anatomy of weight cutting and Makhachev's future historical plans.

«Weight classes were not just invented»: A firm statement from Bo Nickal

Famous American fighter Bo Nickal focused on the specific characteristics of the middleweight division and sharply assessed Islam's chances:

Huge difference in physical dimensions: Nikal points out that the difference between the lightweight/welterweight and middleweight divisions is massive, and it is not just a change of a few kilograms;

98-kilogram giants: Athletes competing in the middleweight division (84 kg limit) typically weigh around 98 kilograms in their daily lives and cut down to the category by dehydrating;

Strength difference in the octagon: According to Bo Nickal, it is impossibly difficult for an athlete moving up from 70–77 kg to fight against such immense natural weight and physical pressure.

«No, the difference between the weights is too big. Middleweight fighters cut from about 98 kg. That's a lot. Weight classes were not just invented», — emphasized Bo Nickal.

Islam Makhachev's unparalleled dominance in the UFC

Talk of a third belt did not appear out of nowhere — the Dagestani fighter has already been shaking up the divisions:

On the professional scene since 2010: 34-year-old Islam Makhachev has been demonstrating consistent skill under MMA rules for over 15 years;

Historical run in the UFC: Debuting in the organization in 2015, the athlete became the UFC lightweight champion (up to 70 kg) in 2022 and successfully defended this belt 4 times;

Second belt and two-division championship: In 2025, he ascended to the championship throne in the welterweight division as well, joining the ranks of the few «double champions» in the organization's history.

The reality of the third belt scenario

The most important question interesting many fight fans and MMA experts is — can Islam Makhachev really become the middleweight champion and the first «three-division champion» in UFC history? The most important conclusion is that, Bo Nickal's concern and factual analysis are fully justified: middleweight fighters reach a true heavyweight appearance of 93–98 kilograms during post-fight recovery. Although Islam Makhachev's technique, ground skills, and fight philosophy are superior, the physical punching power and clinch weight of 84 kg fighters could weaken his wrestling-based style. However, considering that Makhachev and his coaching staff have overcome seemingly impossible obstacles several times, if Islam holds a special weight-gain camp and enters the field, this historic bout will undoubtedly become the most sensational clash in MMA history.

Do you think Bo Nickal's opinions are correct — can Islam Makhachev withstand giants who cut from 98 kilograms in the middleweight division, or is his superior technique capable of overcoming any weight? Should the Dagestani champion take the risk for a third belt? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the intense debate in the MMA world with your friends and martial arts fans!